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Unrecognizable Ryan Lochte Says God 'Gave Him a Second Chance' After Near-'Fatal' 2023 Car Accident

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Source: MEGA/@ryanlochte/instagram

Ryan Lochte looked unrecognizable in a recent video.

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May 18 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

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Swimmer Ryan Lochte revealed he found religion after his 2023 car accident.

The Olympic medalist, 41, opened up in a new interview on Sunday, May 17, about his faith journey and turning to God during life's hard times.

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Ryan Lochte Revealed His Girlfriend Molly Gillihan Helped Bring Him Back to God

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image of Ryan lochte
Source: @ryanlochte/instagram

Ryan Lochte has been dating girlfriend Molly Gillihan since 2025.

“For the longest time, I knew there was a God,” Lochte told NewsNation Live. "But there was like 5 percent that I wasn’t — like I needed something to hit me personally. And it wasn’t until 2023, when I got into a fatal car accident and almost lost my life, that I realized God was giving me a second chance.”

The athlete added his girlfriend and "best friend" Molly Gillihan is the one who brought him back to church.

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Ryan Lochte Got Baptized and 'Gave My Whole Life to God'

image of Ryan lochte
Source: @ryanlochte/instagram

The swimmer was previously married to Kayla Rae Reid.

"Growing up, I was always scared to ask questions about church, about God, about the Bible, just because I didn’t want to feel dumb," Lochte confessed.

He then admitted he felt like he was being "pressured" to attend mass as a kid, and he also recalled how Gillihan encouraged him to pray more.

"One Sunday, we are watching all these people getting baptized, and I was like, 'Babe, what are they doing? Like, what’s going on?' They’re washing away their sins. They’re giving their self to God publicly," he went on.

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Ryan Lochte Was Previously Married to Model Kayla Rae Reid

image of Ryan lochte
Source: MEGA

Kayla Rae Reid and Ryan Lochte share three kids together.

"I was like, 'Honey, I want that. I want that so bad. I’m gonna start crying.' And so I got baptized and knowing that I couldn’t do this alone and giving my whole life to God first has changed my entire life," the sportsman said. "I’m a better person. I’m a 10 times better father now, and I owe it all to God.”

Lochte was married to Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid from 2018 until 2025, and they share kids Caiden, 8, Liv, 6, and Georgia, 2.

He and Gillihan moved in together this past January and they started dating last year.

Ryan Lochte's New Appearance Raised Eyebrows

image of Ryan lochte
Source: @ryanlochte/instagram

Ryan Loche revealed he's the new assistant swim coach at Missouri State University.

Lochte also recently addressed critics who commented on his seemingly "unrecognizable" appearance after he posted a social media video announcing his new gig as the assistant swim coach at Missouri State University.

He revealed his new job on May 10 and clapped back at trolls for hating on his looks.

“I guess aging is frowned upon?! What is happening lol," Lochte penned on his Instagram Stories just days later.

  • "To be unrecognizable, I mean, I don’t get it,” he continued. "They’re all clowns, like, come on."

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