Kate Middleton's First Christmas Concert Since Battling Cancer Could Include a 'Surprise'
Kate Middleton is gearing up for her first holiday season since battling cancer, which means she will participate in her annual Christmas concert.
"I'm predicting a big family turnout," biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet.
"I'm not sure whether she's going to be involved in the performance at all," Nicholl added. "I mean, we've yet to see. The capacity for surprise, never underestimates it."
OK! previously reported the Princess of Wales' team is being mindful of her energy as she focuses on her remission journey.
"Kate's very aware of what the future holds so she's taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms," royal expert Robert Hardman told an outlet.
"There will be a gradual scaling up of her activities in the new year, perhaps with some office-based engagements relating to her early years work," he added.
Kate recently skipped a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace, as she is slowly adding public engagements to her schedule.
"The palace will be keen to manage expectations," Hardman explained. "If she did start returning to major social events, that would lead people to think things are back to normal, which isn't the case.''
"So I think there's no pressure on her to do that," he added.
After keeping a low profile on social media, Kate took to Instagram and X to share a positive health update with fans.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate said in a video shared in September. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate and King Charles battled cancer at the same time, and the former Duchess of Cambridge was supported by both the Windsors and the Middletons.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
As Kate takes on more royal duties, she will continue to advocate for people in need.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
Nicholl spoke to The Sun.