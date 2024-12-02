Prince William Is Trying to 'Keep Calm and Carry on' as Queen Camilla and King Charles Continue to Deal With Health Crises

Elizabeth was a present figure in William's life, as the monarch made it a point to spend quality time with the prince and his brother, Prince Harry, after Princess Diana's death.

"He used to see her every weekend when he was a pupil at Eton," Morton shared. "They used to chat about his future duties, and she prepared him in a very careful way. William owes the Queen an awful lot, as do they all."

"She was very mindful of the fact that these young couples shouldn't have to harness themselves to doing endless royal duties," he continued. "They can spend a bit of time getting to know one another and enjoy a normal life — and William and Kate for the first couple of years managed that."