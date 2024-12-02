Prince William Is Trying to 'Keep Calm and Carry on' as Queen Camilla and King Charles Continue to Deal With Health Crises
Prince William spent the year juggling royal duties and caring for Kate Middleton and King Charles as they battled cancer, and Queen Camilla's chest infection is adding more to the prince's schedule.
"I don't envy his role at the moment — he's got a lot on his plate," royal author Andrew Morton told an outlet.
"But William is handling it as well as you can do when you've got a wife who has been seriously ill and three children who need support and comfort," he added. "For anyone dealing with a long-term illness, especially in that kind of position, it's very difficult."
Kate and Charles were both diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and although Kate is in remission, Charles is still going through treatment.
Morton praised the Prince of Wales' "maturity, common sense and empathy" after he quickly rushed back to taking public engagements when his father and wife went on medical leave.
According to Morton, William followed Queen Elizabeth's advice to "keep calm and carry on," as he continues to be a "father, nurse and Prince of Wales."
Elizabeth was a present figure in William's life, as the monarch made it a point to spend quality time with the prince and his brother, Prince Harry, after Princess Diana's death.
"He used to see her every weekend when he was a pupil at Eton," Morton shared. "They used to chat about his future duties, and she prepared him in a very careful way. William owes the Queen an awful lot, as do they all."
"She was very mindful of the fact that these young couples shouldn't have to harness themselves to doing endless royal duties," he continued. "They can spend a bit of time getting to know one another and enjoy a normal life — and William and Kate for the first couple of years managed that."
Elizabeth passed in 2022, but Morton thinks she would be proud of her grandson's approach to royal life.
"The Queen was great in terms of character, whether it be horses or people," Morton stated.
"She'll have seen in William that he was someone who was prepared to sacrifice elements of his own privacy and life to be an active member of the royal family — which he's become," he concluded.
OK! previously reported the future king admitted this year was challenging due to Kate and Charles' health problems.
“It’s interesting you say that, because I couldn't be less relaxed this year, so it's very interesting you're all seeing that,” he said after a reporter told him his new beard gave him a more laid-back look.
“But it's more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going,” he added.
While chatting with journalists in South Africa for the Earthshot Prize, he gushed over his commitment to The Crown.
“I enjoy my work, and I enjoy pacing myself and keeping sure that I have got time for my family too,” he revealed.
Morton spoke to The Mirror.