Did Kate Middleton Actually Have Cancer? Suspicions Grow Amid Reports Princess Only Had 'Pre-Cancerous Cells'
Kate Middleton's health is once again at the forefront of conspiracy theories regarding the royal family.
Skeptics are eager to determine whether doctors actually "found cancer" after performing abdominal surgery on the Princess of Wales or if tests simply showed pre-cancerous cells.
"You either have pre-cancerous cells or you have cancer, the two terms are not interchangeable," a doctor explained to a news publication amid growing suspicions about Kate's health potentially being exaggerated by the royals to cover up other personal issues in their lives.
Conspiracies were ignited by a resurfaced report from Rhiannon Mills, a senior royal editor for Sky News, who referred to Kate's cancer as "pre-cancerous cells" when covering the 42-year-old's health in September.
"In March the princess confirmed that pre-cancerous cells had been found following abdominal surgery and that she would have to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy," Mills recently wrote in response to Kate announcing that she was "cancer-free."
Suspicions were further fueled by British commentator Narinder Kaur — who has occasionally appeared on U.K. talk show Good Morning Britain.
Kaur admitted in a post shared to X (formerly named Twitter) that she didn't "know" whether Kate had "cancer or pre-cancer cells" but retweeted a claim that the princess "never had cancer."
Kate's initial cancer announcement came after social media users across the globe ran wild with theories alleging the princess had gone "missing" following an unspecified abdominal surgery in mid-January.
"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," Kensington Palace said in a statement almost one year ago.
Almost two months passed before Kate broke silence — only after the palace posted a photoshopped picture of her for Mother's Day in the U.K. — revealing in March that "tests after the operation found cancer had been present."
"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," explained the princess, who said she started the radiation process in late February.
"For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," she expressed, though the royal family never confirmed what specific type of cancer Kate had been battling.
Kate continued elsewhere in her video message: "[Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she added of her and William's three kids.
The Daily Beast spoke to a doctor about the difference between cancer and pre-cancerous cells.