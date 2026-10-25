Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's Relationship Timeline: From Ballroom Chemistry to Real-Life Love

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Dancing With the Stars played Cupid in Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's love story. The pro dancers first crossed paths on the ABC competition series in 2014, and their chemistry eventually extended beyond the ballroom. When they began dating 2015, they experienced their fair share of ups and downs, including a brief split in 2016 before rekindling their romance the following year. The couple took their relationship to the next level when they got engaged in June 2018, followed by a romantic wedding ceremony in April 2019. They later welcomed their first child and continued to pursue their respective dancing careers. Scroll down for a closer look at Chmerkovskiy and Johnson's relationship timeline.

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2014: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson First Met

Source: MEGA Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have known each other for over a decade.

Chmerkovskiy had been part of DWTS since Season 2 before officially becoming a pro dancer in Season 13 in 2011. Johnson joined as a troupe member three years later, and the duo shared the stage for a performance of Sway: A Dance Trilogy in New York City in December 2014.

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2015: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Began Dating

Source: MEGA Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have been married for more than seven years.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson's romance reportedly began sometime in 2015, though they kept things out of the public eye until February 2016, when they were spotted getting cozy during a lunch date in West Hollywood.

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2016: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Broke Up

Source: MEGA Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson share one child together.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson's relationship hit a rough patch in 2016 when they briefly called it quits. Following their split, the Ukrainian-American dancer began dating Amber Rose.

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2017: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Rekindled Their Romance

Source: MEGA Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson briefly split in 2016.

Chmerkovskiy and Rose went their separate ways in February 2017 after five months of dating, paving the way for him to get back with Johnson in June of that year. In the months thereafter, the couple made several public appearances together, including at the Industry Dance Awards in August 2017.

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June 14, 2018: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Got Engaged

Source: MEGA Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are balancing their lives in the spotlight with family life.

Chmerkovskiy got down on one knee and popped the question to Johnson during a trip to Venice, Italy, on June 14, 2018.

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December 2018: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Hit the Road Together

Source: @jennajohnson/Instagram Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson revealed in an interview they suffered a miscarriage before welcoming their son.

Following their engagement, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson brought their romance back to the dance floor for the Dancing With the Stars: Live! A Night To Remember tour in 2018.

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April 13, 2019: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Tied the Knot

Source: MEGA Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson welcomed their first son in January 2023.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson sealed their union with a kiss during a wedding ceremony in Rancho Palo Verdes, Calif., on April 13, 2019.

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2021: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Had a Miscarriage

Source: MEGA Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are both 'DWTS' pro dancers.

During a March 2023 episode of Good Morning America, the pair opened up about experiencing a miscarriage while rehearsing for a show in Dallas in 2021. "While we were practicing, we did something, and I just turned to him. I'm like, 'Oh, I'm ... I think I'm bleeding,'" Johnson recalled. "And immediately my heart just dropped. I could see in his face just went like, white." She added she rushed back to her hotel room, where she ultimately lost the baby. Per Johnson, they had kept the pregnancy private at the time, making the loss even more difficult to process. "I was so, so sad. I was hurting so much," said Johnson.

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January 10, 2023: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Welcomed Their First Child

Source: @jennajohnson/Instagram Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson returned for Season 35 of 'DWTS.'

After the heartbreaking loss, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson welcomed their rainbow baby, son Rome, on January 10, 2023. "Our experience trying to conceive was much like a lot of yours.. unexpected, exciting, devastating, and not how we planned. BUT, with as much heartache that followed miscarrying our first pregnancy.. I know without a doubt that it all happened as it should. And although there were many times I questioned WHY and HOW and silently cried when no one knew, I never gave up on my dream of becoming a mother," she penned in a lengthy March 2023 Instagram post. The mom-of-one expressed her gratitude for her son as she revealed her past experiences had taught her to cherish every moment of motherhood. "I never thought I would say this, but I am forever grateful for our infertility/pregnancy loss journey because it has made this moment with my sweet Rome so meaningful. I feel present and cherish every moment… even at 4am with little to no sleep and spit up running down my shirt," she wrote, in part.

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October 2026: Val Chmerkovskiy Sparked Controversy While Defending Jenna Johnson

Source: @jennajohnson/Instagram Val Chmerkovskiy was suspended for a week.