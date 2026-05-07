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Valerie Bertinelli Blurts Several Curse Words on Live TV as She Jokes She’ll 'Never Be Invited Back' to 'Today' Show

Photo of Valerie Bertinelli
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Valerie Bertinelli apologized to Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones after accidentally cursing on-air.

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May 7 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

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Valerie Bertinelli accidentally blurted out a few expletives on live TV.

During the Thursday, May 7, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actress, 66, cursed twice as she passionately discussed her new Lifetime movie, Love, Again.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Valerie Bertinelli guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“She's just trying to hold it together. I just identified with her wholeheartedly,” she said of her character. “Where I'm one of those people where no matter what I'm going through, I will put that happy face on so I don't bring my s--- to other… sorry. Bring my stuff to other people.”

Bertinelli immediately apologized to hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones.

“I'm so terrible. I'm so sorry,” she expressed.

“We're just chatting with girlfriends. It comes out,” Bush Hager reasoned.

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Image of Valerie Bertinelli would consider dating again.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Valerie Bertinelli cursed on live TV.

Later in the conversation, Bertinelli dropped an F bomb.

When asked where she stands on dating today, she declared, “I am so independent and I can do anything I want, so leave me the f--- alone.”

“Oops, that's a second one!” Bush Hager called her out.

“Geez Louise! I'll never be invited back again. I'm sorry! God, what is wrong with me?” the TV star said. “You know what, it's the 66-year-old disease where you just don't care what comes out of your mouth. I apologize to everybody out there. I'm sorry. I'm sorry.”

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Is Valerie Bertinell Open to Dating Again?

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Valerie Bertinelli

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Photo of Valerie Bertinelli would consider dating again.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Valerie Bertinelli would consider dating again.

Expletives aside, Bertinelli got candid during her Today appearance about whether she’d date again following the death of her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen and two divorces.

“Of course,” she confirmed. “I have the most exquisite love in my life. I have my animals. I have my girlfriends. I have my son and his beautiful wife. I have my brothers. I have my family. I have beautiful love in my life. I love all the men in my life and the women in my life.”

That said, the One Day at a Time star noted there’s “something different” about embracing love with a significant other.

“There’s something about an intimate love with a partner. I haven’t had a partner in over a decade at least where I thought we could become partners,” she explained. “I do miss that.”

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Inside Valerie Bertinelli's Past Relationships

Image of Valerie Bertinelli was previously married to Eddie Van Halen.
Source: MEGA

Valerie Bertinelli was previously married to Eddie Van Halen.

Bertinelli was married to Tom Vitale from 2011-2022 and Van Halen from 1981-2007. The rocker passed away in October 2020 after suffering a stroke.

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Valerie Bertinell Reflects on Her Grief Experience

Image of Valerie Bertinelli has been married twice.
Source: MEGA

Valerie Bertinelli has been married twice.

During Thursday’s interview, Bertinelli revealed she resonates with her Love, Again character due to her personal experience coping with grief.

“It was incredibly therapeutic because I had been holding onto a lot of this grief I had experienced over the past few years,” she said of stepping into her new role. “As anybody who has ever been through it, there are not a lot of places to put it sometimes. You just have to carry on, and just put your smile on your face and do your job, and sometimes, you just want to fall apart. I think you can see that happen to [my character] Caroline in this movie.”

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