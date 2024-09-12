or
Valerie Bertinelli Hasn't Sworn Off Marrying Again Despite Feeling 'Shame' Over Her 2 Divorces: 'Never Say Never'

Valerie Bertinelli is currently dating writer Mike Goodnough.

Sept. 12 2024, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

Drew Barrymore and Valerie Bertinelli got candid on their shared experience of going through multiple divorces during a recent episode of the former's talk show.

The women were discussing how Kaley Cuoco recently got engaged to Tom Pelphrey despite previously swearing off marriage after her two divorces.

On an episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' Valerie Bertinelli admitted she felt 'shame' after enduring two divorces.

The 50 First Dates star — who has been married to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green and Will Kopelman — noted, "When you get a divorce, it's so shameful."

Bertinelli, 64, replied in agreement, "So you're like, I'll do anything to avoid that shame again."

Nonetheless, the Food Network alum said of Cuoco's news, "But if you're in love…Good for her."

"If I've learned anything at this age, it's never say never," she confessed of what could be in store for her own future.

Drew Barrymore, who has been divorce three times, resonated with Bertinelli's words.

The mom-of-one was previously married to the late Eddie Van Halen — the father of her only son — and Tom Vitale.

"I've been married twice and that shame thing … that slapped me in the face. Because I think during anybody's life, I think we're slowly from childhood building and adding shame into our soul," the Once Day a Time actress explained. "And I think the key to feeling beautiful and feeling like you're worthy and feeling like you are enough is to release a lot of that shame."

Bertinelli was previously married to Tom Vitale (seen above) and Eddie Van Halen.

Valerie Bertinelli
Bertinelli said there's also "good shame," but it's the "bad shame that will keep you in self-loathing."

"Do what you wanna do. Do what feels good," she concluded of their chat. "As long as you're not hurting anybody, do what you want to do."

As OK! reported, Bertinelli herself said that after her two divorces, she was against ever dating again — however, that all changed when she met writer Mike Goodnough.

The chef has been dating writer Mike Goodnough since the spring.

"I'm in love. It’s a seesaw of emotions because I was adamant I was never falling in love again," she gushed via social media this spring. "I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog and very happily live the rest of my years alone — I'm good alone. This was not supposed to happen."

While the chef is head over heels for her man, she still feels the need to work on herself in order to better their romance.

"I have heard that being in a relationship after healing from a toxic one will bring out some triggers you didn’t know were still buried. And ain’t that the truth," she admitted, noting that "learning to trust again" after a betrayal is difficult.

"Those demons want to protect you from being vulnerable and emotionally exposed ever again," she spilled.

However, Goodnough "is worth fighting the rest of my demons for" Bertinelli proudly declared.

