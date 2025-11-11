or
Article continues below advertisement
Valerie Bertinelli Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts Her Blonde Hair: Photos

valerie bertinelli unrecognizable blonde
Source: MEGA;@wolfiesmom/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli stunned fans with a bold new blonde hairstyle that made her look unrecognizable.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 8:02 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Valerie Bertinelli left fans doing a double take with a bold new look!

On Monday, November 10, the Hot in Cleveland star debuted a striking blonde hairstyle that had everyone talking. The 65-year-old actress shared a glamorous selfie on Instagram, showing off soft waves, fresh highlights and glowing makeup that made her look almost unrecognizable.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Valerie Bertinelli stunned fans with a bold new blonde hairstyle.
Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram

Valerie Bertinelli stunned fans with a bold new blonde hairstyle.

Article continues below advertisement

Keeping things playful, Bertinelli captioned the post, “New hair who dis? (it’s a wig🤭),” giving a shout-out to her glam team, including celebrity stylist Chris Appleton and makeup pro Charlotte Tilbury.

Article continues below advertisement

She completed the look with a crisp white collared shirt and a sleek leather jacket, giving off a polished, youthful vibe.

Her comments section lit up instantly.

Faith Ford wrote, “Oh cool! You look gorgeous!!✨💫✨” while many fans admitted they didn’t recognize her at first glance.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Bertinelli has been candid about using "filters" to tweak her appearance.

“I'm filming with no filter today because some of y'all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter, which I've told you about," she explained in a video. "Sometimes I use filter, and sometimes I don't."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 65-year-old actress shared a selfie of her new hair color on Instagram.
Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram

The 65-year-old actress shared a selfie of her new hair color on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

She even bent her head to show off her gray hair after addressing a follower who accused her of wearing a wig.

“Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then, please? Because I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks,” she joked. “Thank goodness 99.9% of you are really kind, sweet people and don't give a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on. But some of y'all need to chill out, ok? I mean, seriously.”

Article continues below advertisement

The latest post comes two years after Bertinelli revealed she made some subtle enhancements to her appearance.

While addressing a "Botox face" comment, she said, "I know you didn't mean that as a compliment, but let's talk about it, shall we?"

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star revealed she was wearing a wig.
Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram

The star revealed she was wearing a wig.

Article continues below advertisement

The TV star shared that she got a facial injectable six years ago to improve her features, though it didn’t quite work as intended.

“It sort of changed the shape of my eyebrows," she explained. "And what I thought it was going to do was help me with my genetically puffy eyes. They've always annoyed me. I've always wanted those deep-set eyes. Don't have them, never going to get them, so I just live with it."

Article continues below advertisement

Bertinelli also called out the commenter, saying, "You're trying to shame me and you're a woman. Like, what made you go out of your way to try to shame me?"

Article continues below advertisement
image of Valerie Bertinelli has been open about using filters and minor cosmetic enhancements over the years.
Source: MEGA

Valerie Bertinelli has been open about using filters and minor cosmetic enhancements over the years.

She added, “We're women, we have to stick together. Don't shame somebody if they want to do something, anything, to make themselves feel better as they go out into this insane, flippin' crazy world."

Reminding fans of the pressure women face to look a certain way, she concluded, “We're all in this together.”

