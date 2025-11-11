Valerie Bertinelli Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts Her Blonde Hair: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Valerie Bertinelli left fans doing a double take with a bold new look! On Monday, November 10, the Hot in Cleveland star debuted a striking blonde hairstyle that had everyone talking. The 65-year-old actress shared a glamorous selfie on Instagram, showing off soft waves, fresh highlights and glowing makeup that made her look almost unrecognizable.

Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram Valerie Bertinelli stunned fans with a bold new blonde hairstyle.

Keeping things playful, Bertinelli captioned the post, “New hair who dis? (it’s a wig🤭),” giving a shout-out to her glam team, including celebrity stylist Chris Appleton and makeup pro Charlotte Tilbury.

She completed the look with a crisp white collared shirt and a sleek leather jacket, giving off a polished, youthful vibe. Her comments section lit up instantly. Faith Ford wrote, “Oh cool! You look gorgeous!!✨💫✨” while many fans admitted they didn’t recognize her at first glance.

Bertinelli has been candid about using "filters" to tweak her appearance. “I'm filming with no filter today because some of y'all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter, which I've told you about," she explained in a video. "Sometimes I use filter, and sometimes I don't."

Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram The 65-year-old actress shared a selfie of her new hair color on Instagram.

She even bent her head to show off her gray hair after addressing a follower who accused her of wearing a wig. “Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then, please? Because I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks,” she joked. “Thank goodness 99.9% of you are really kind, sweet people and don't give a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on. But some of y'all need to chill out, ok? I mean, seriously.”

The latest post comes two years after Bertinelli revealed she made some subtle enhancements to her appearance. While addressing a "Botox face" comment, she said, "I know you didn't mean that as a compliment, but let's talk about it, shall we?"

Source: @wolfiesmom/Instagram The star revealed she was wearing a wig.

The TV star shared that she got a facial injectable six years ago to improve her features, though it didn’t quite work as intended. “It sort of changed the shape of my eyebrows," she explained. "And what I thought it was going to do was help me with my genetically puffy eyes. They've always annoyed me. I've always wanted those deep-set eyes. Don't have them, never going to get them, so I just live with it."

Bertinelli also called out the commenter, saying, "You're trying to shame me and you're a woman. Like, what made you go out of your way to try to shame me?"

Source: MEGA Valerie Bertinelli has been open about using filters and minor cosmetic enhancements over the years.