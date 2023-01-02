Valerie Bertinelli Declares She's 'Free' In 2023 After Tom Vitale Divorce Is Finalized: 'First Day Of The Rest Of My Life'
Valerie Bertinelli is going into 2023 ready for whatever comes her way. After the star's divorce from Tom Vitale was finalized, she took to Instagram to share how she is feeling.
"This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year’s. From a young age, New Year’s Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it’s been one of the saddest. No more. There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful. I have no idea what’s ahead for me and I’m not worried. I’m free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It’s all yours. Grab it!✨Happy New Year✨Love you 🤍," she posted a video of herself with a smile on her face.
Of course, people loved seeing the Food Network star smiling. One person wrote, "You're very inspiring, and this is something many of us needed to hear. Happy New Year 🥰🎉," while another added, "Yes to all of this! And I hope I get to see more of you in 2023!! ❤️ U."
A third person added, "Yes! You look radiantly happy and that’s so inspiring. I love you, sister. ❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty, 62, was in a year-long court battle with her former spouse, whom she tied the knot with in 2011.
Before Bertinelli celebrated her fresh start, she posted an uplifting message on social media.
“I’m thankful for all of it," the positive quote stated. "The highs. The lows. The blessings. The lessons. The setbacks. The comebacks. The love. The hate. Everything."
- Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quote After Nasty Divorce From Tom Vitale: 'I'm Thankful For All Of It'
- 'F**king Scary': Valerie Bertinelli Catches Men 'Scoping Out' Her House After A 'String Of Robberies' In Her Neighborhood
- Valerie Bertinelli Admits She's 'Grateful For The Love & Support Of Family' After Finalizing Nasty Divorce From Tom Vitale
In November 2022, the actress shared the exciting news that she is ready to move on from the drama.
“My lawyer just called,” she said at the time. "The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed."
“On 11/22/22, I am officially f**king divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over," the mom-of-one continued.