OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Valerie Bertinelli
OK LogoNEWS

Valerie Bertinelli Declares She's 'Free' In 2023 After Tom Vitale Divorce Is Finalized: 'First Day Of The Rest Of My Life'

valerie bertinelli
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 2 2023, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Valerie Bertinelli is going into 2023 ready for whatever comes her way. After the star's divorce from Tom Vitale was finalized, she took to Instagram to share how she is feeling.

Article continues below advertisement

"This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year’s. From a young age, New Year’s Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it’s been one of the saddest. No more. There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful. I have no idea what’s ahead for me and I’m not worried. I’m free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It’s all yours. Grab it!✨Happy New Year✨Love you 🤍," she posted a video of herself with a smile on her face.

valerie bertinelli
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people loved seeing the Food Network star smiling. One person wrote, "You're very inspiring, and this is something many of us needed to hear. Happy New Year 🥰🎉," while another added, "Yes to all of this! And I hope I get to see more of you in 2023!! ❤️ U."

A third person added, "Yes! You look radiantly happy and that’s so inspiring. I love you, sister. ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty, 62, was in a year-long court battle with her former spouse, whom she tied the knot with in 2011.

Before Bertinelli celebrated her fresh start, she posted an uplifting message on social media.

“I’m thankful for all of it," the positive quote stated. "The highs. The lows. The blessings. The lessons. The setbacks. The comebacks. The love. The hate. Everything."

valerie bertinelli tom vitale spousal support prenup
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

In November 2022, the actress shared the exciting news that she is ready to move on from the drama.

“My lawyer just called,” she said at the time. "The papers are all signed. They’re about to be filed."

“On 11/22/22, I am officially f**king divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It’s finally over," the mom-of-one continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.