Valerie Bertinelli Selling $2.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Following Tom Vitale Split: Photos

valerie pp
Source: mega; LA Light Photography
By:

Aug. 5 2022, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Valerie Bertinelli has parted ways with her husband Tom Vitale and now her luxurious Hollywood Hills home. Despite only snapping up the property two years ago, the television actress has listed the property for $2.549 million.

The sprawling mansion, that Bertinelli originally forked over $1.92 million for, sits upon the infamous Mulholland Drive and boasts 2,529 square feet, along with three bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

The home features a contemporary style, while the laid back outdoor space becomes the main event with it's lush greenery and plenty of outdoor living spaces.

The real estate move comes as the Hot in Cleveland star refused to pay her estranged husband $50 thousand dollars in spousal support. Vitale asked the court to determine the "validity" of their prenup, while also requesting $50,000 a month in spousal support and $200,000 to cover his legal fees.

The former financial planner's legal team has alleged Vitale needs the money and only makes just $16 an hour at his new job at the Postal Annex. Bertinelli reportedly rakes in a whooping $180,000 each month.

Despite Vitale not raking in the big bucks, his monthly expenses clock in at $20,000 in rent, $2,000 at restaurants, $1,730 in groceries and $2,500 for vacations each month.

"Tom's giving the impression that he's broke and all he could get was a minimum-wage job and needs Valerie's support," an insider dished. "But no one from her side is buying it."

Scroll through the gallery to see Valerie Bertinelli's $2.5 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion:

valeriebertinelli
Source: LA Light Photography
The picture perfect Hollywood Hills home is covered in greenery and boasts a large driveway.

valeriebertinelli
Source: LA Light Photography
The spacious patios are perfect for al fresco dining and lounging, a vine-laden pergola creates creates shade to sit under, along with a fire pit.

valeriebertinelli
Source: LA Light Photography
The gray and white decor and natural light make the home feel free and open — perfect for large gatherings.

valeriebertinelli
Source: LA Light Photography
The rectangular dark-bottom swimming pool is surrounded by sky scraping palm trees to make you feel like you are on a tropical getaway.

The Dirt originally reported the sale.

