Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Joins 'Dancing With The Stars' Following Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal
Tom Sandoval's scorned ex Ariana Madix is set to make her Dancing with the Stars debut later this year! According to a source, the Vanderpump Rules personality is "in late stage conversations" with ABC to be a contestant as soon as this Fall.
The gig is all but a done deal, with the reality star having already gotten "all of the approvals and sign-offs" that she needed from Bravo's parent company, NBC Universal, in order to appear on hit talent competition.
This comes as Madix continues to make headlines after her now ex-boyfriend shockingly cheated on her with fellow VPR costar Raquel Leviss in a scandal that has since been dubbed The Scandoval.
As OK! previously reported, it was revealed on Friday, March 3, that Sandoval and Madix had officially ended their 9-year-relationship after she discovered the TomTom co-owner had been stepping out on her with her friend for around eight months.
The affair reportedly began during a cast trip to Las Vegas, Nev., that had been featured on an episode of the popular Bravo show.
And while Madix has since insisted that she doesn't "pay attention" to the gossip and drama, she candidly confessed to feeling "broken" over her ex's betrayal two weeks after news of the affair went public.
"I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks," she said in a March 16 statement.
"When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours," she continued. "To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement, however, I know that I am not in this alone."
"I am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me," she concluded.
Page Six reported that Madix is expected to join the cast of DWTS.