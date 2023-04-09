Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Joins 'Dancing With The Stars' Following Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

Tom Sandoval's scorned ex Ariana Madix is set to make her Dancing with the Stars debut later this year! According to a source, the Vanderpump Rules personality is "in late stage conversations" with ABC to be a contestant as soon as this Fall.

The gig is all but a done deal, with the reality star having already gotten "all of the approvals and sign-offs" that she needed from Bravo's parent company, NBC Universal, in order to appear on hit talent competition.