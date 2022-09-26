'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Settle Divorce With No Spousal Support

Nonetheless, the reality star did reveal that the two have remained amicable. “We own a home together. We’re going to sell our house, but we have some repairs that we’re doing. … We have to get it ready to sell. We’re not sleeping in bed together. It’s working, it’s peaceful," she explained.

As their breakup becomes official, the TomTom owner was recently seen getting cozy with their costar Raquel Leviss, who was formerly engaged to James Kennedy. "Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” an eyewitness source revealed of what the alleged pair got into at Scheana Shay’s recent wedding.