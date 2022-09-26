'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Settle Divorce With No Spousal Support
It's the end of an era. Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have officially settled their divorce after announcing their split earlier this year.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, both parties told the court they have reached a written agreement that covers support and the division of their assets. Both Maloney and Schwartz stated that they both “knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.”
TOM SCHWARTZ & KATIE MALONEY OBTAIN MARRIAGE LICENSE AFTER LANCE BASS REVEALS THE WEDDING THAT AIRED ON ‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ WAS FAKE
The former couple, who were together for nearly 12 years and got married on the hit Bravo show, gave each other their final financial information, which included their income and expenses. The only step left now is to have a judge sign off on the divorce.
As OK! previously reported, Maloney opened up about the difficult decision for her and Schwartz to call it quits. “I really thought that we were gonna make it work. I felt that we had overcome a lot together, I felt that we had grown together,” she said during a Sunday, April 10, appearance on "We Met At Acme" podcast. “And I thought that we would continue growing together, I was very optimistic."
LISA VANDERPUMP REVEALS SHE WOULDN’T HAVE FIRED STAR STASSI SCHROEDER FROM 'VANDERPUMP RULES'
"I thought, you know, patience is a virtue and that I had made mistakes, and he had made mistakes," noted the Pucker and Pout author noted. "I felt like I couldn’t condemn him for a lot of things because I was guilty, but maybe that was my own insecurity and me just not seeing things clearly."
Nonetheless, the reality star did reveal that the two have remained amicable. “We own a home together. We’re going to sell our house, but we have some repairs that we’re doing. … We have to get it ready to sell. We’re not sleeping in bed together. It’s working, it’s peaceful," she explained.
As their breakup becomes official, the TomTom owner was recently seen getting cozy with their costar Raquel Leviss, who was formerly engaged to James Kennedy. "Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” an eyewitness source revealed of what the alleged pair got into at Scheana Shay’s recent wedding.