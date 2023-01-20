Vanessa Hudgens Hilariously Reacts To Austin Butler Still Speaking Like Elvis: 'Crying'
Vanessa Hudgens seemingly reacted to her ex-boyfriend Austin Butler still speaking like Elvis after portraying him in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic flick.
“He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting,” Instagram user @ryinskott captioned a screenshot of a headline about how Butler, 31, nailed the accent.
In response, the High School Musical alum, 34, wrote, “Crying.”
Of course, people went crazy over the brunette beauty's remark. One person wrote, "😭 this comment right here," while another said, "iconic."
A third person quipped, "speak your truth queen."
As OK! previously reported, The Carrie Diaries alum won Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes earlier this month, but fans couldn't help but talk about how he still sounded like the late rock 'n' roll singer.
"Austin Butler’s voice ain’t sound like that on The Carries Diaries," one person pointed out, referring to the The CW show, which aired from 2013 to 2014, while another said, "Austin Butler still talking in that god damn Elvis voice…"
However, the handsome hunk is adamant that his voice doesn't sound any different than before he filmed the box office smash.
“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot,” Butler told reporters after his Golden Globes win. “I had three years where that was my only focus. So, I’m sure there’s pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked.”
Butler, who dated the actress for nearly a decade before they split in 2020, made headlines recently when he told a story about how he got cast in the film — but failed to mention Hudgens' name.
“The month before I heard that Baz was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, ‘You’ve got to play Elvis,'” he recalled during a round table discussion with The Hollywood Reporter. “I said, ‘Oh, that’s such a long shot.'”
He continued, “A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano. I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there and I was playing the piano. She said, ‘I’m serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.’ Then my agent called and said, ‘So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film.'”
Of course, fans remembered when the singer appeared on Live! with Kelly & Ryan in 2019 where she spoke of her then-boyfriend's new role.
"It’s so crazy because last December, we were driving along and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on. He had just dyed his hair dark — he’s a natural blonde blonde — and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, ‘Babe, you need to play Elvis,’” she said.