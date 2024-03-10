Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant! Actress Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in Tight Black Gown at 2024 Oscars

The actress, who is well known for her role in the High School Musical trilogy, stepped out in a tight-fitting black gown that hugged her baby bump.

Hudgens, 35, tied the knot with husband Cole Tucker, 27, in December 2023 — and this will be the couple’s first child. The Beastly star and the MLB player were first romantically linked in November 2020 after Hudgens broke up with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.