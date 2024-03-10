Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant! Actress Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in Tight Black Gown at 2024 Oscars
Future mom goals!
On Sunday, March 10, Vanessa Hudgens shocked the Oscars red carpet, as she debuted her first pregnancy.
The actress, who is well known for her role in the High School Musical trilogy, stepped out in a tight-fitting black gown that hugged her baby bump.
Hudgens, 35, tied the knot with husband Cole Tucker, 27, in December 2023 — and this will be the couple’s first child. The Beastly star and the MLB player were first romantically linked in November 2020 after Hudgens broke up with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.
After footage of the star at the event began to circulate on social media, fans expressed their joy for Hudgens and her hubby.
“This just made me so happy,” one person penned, while another added, “I didn't see that coming! Congratulations!”
As OK! previously reported, an insider may have hinted at the surprising pregnancy back in September 2023, when they claimed Hudgens and Tucker had baby fever.
"[They] want to get married quickly because they're ready to start a family," the source spilled.
"They joke that they don’t want to have a shotgun wedding," they added, which seemingly came true. "But if they don’t hurry, that’s exactly what it will be."
In early 2023, the lovebirds shared that Tucker got down on one knee after they had been together for about two years.
"We couldn’t be happier 🤍," Hudgens wrote via Instagram next to a romantic engagement photo of them holding each other close.
The “Sneakernight” singer’s fairytale came after her split from the Dune: Part Two actor after over eight years together.
Butler recently reflected on the relationship in a February interview, where he referenced the time he called Hudgens a "friend" to reporters.
“Oh, yeah, I learned a lesson with that one. I felt that I was respecting her privacy in a way and not wanting to bring up a ton of things that would cause her to have to talk," the 32-year-old explained.
"I have so much love and care for her. It was in no way trying to erase anything," he continued, adding that he did not want to talk much about his personal life. "I value my own privacy so much, I didn’t want to give up anybody else’s privacy."
Though Hudgens may have a friend in her ex, High School Musical costar Ashley Tisdale revealed she and Hudgens have not been close as of late.
While on the Tuesday, March 5, episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked "We got this a lot. Basically, people want to know what's going on with you and Vanessa. Do you guys hang out?"
"I haven't seen her in a long time," Tisdale, 38, confessed. "You know, like I think, obviously, she's working, I'm working. I have a daughter. So it's like, she has a full-time job."