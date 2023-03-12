Will Exes Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Cross Paths At The 2023 Oscars? Fans Hope For 'Some Drama'

“The month before I heard that Baz was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, ‘You’ve got to play Elvis,'” he recalled during a round table discussion with The Hollywood Reporter. “I said, ‘Oh, that’s such a long shot.'”

He continued, “A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano. I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there and I was playing the piano. She said, ‘I’m serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.’ Then my agent called and said, ‘So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film.'”