Will Exes Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Cross Paths At The 2023 Oscars? Fans Hope For 'Some Drama'
Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens, who previously dated, were both spotted at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12.
The actress, 34, who recently got engaged to Cole Tucker, was spotted wearing a long black-and-white dress on the champagne carpet. Hudgens is interviewing people on the Countdown to the Oscars pre-show, and fans are praying for a reunion between her and Butler, 31.
Fans took to Twitter to share what they hope will happen throughout the night. One person said, "Are Vanessa and Austin going to reunite on the red carpet I want to see some drama," while another said, "I hope they make Vanessa interview Austin butler lol."
A third person said, "I need to see Vanessa Hudgens interview Austin Butler… if they make that happen…" while another said, "Is Vanessa Hudgens going to interview Austin Butler."
The handsome hunk, who split from Hudgens in January 2020, has been making headlines for his incredible performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic flick.
As OK! previously reported, Butler is still speaking like the late singer, and the Disney Channel alum seemingly reacted in January.
“He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting,” Instagram user @ryinskott captioned a screenshot of a headline about how Butler nailed the accent.
“Crying," she replied in the comments section.
The Carrie Diaries alum previously told a story about how he was cast in the film, but he never mentioned Hudgens' name — something fans quickly picked up.
“The month before I heard that Baz was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, ‘You’ve got to play Elvis,'” he recalled during a round table discussion with The Hollywood Reporter. “I said, ‘Oh, that’s such a long shot.'”
He continued, “A couple of weeks later, I was playing the piano. I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. That same friend was there and I was playing the piano. She said, ‘I’m serious. You gotta figure out how you can get the rights to a script.’ Then my agent called and said, ‘So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis film.'”
In 2019, the brunette babe spoke out about how she encouraged her ex to take the role when they were together.
"It’s so crazy because last December, we were driving along and we were listening to Christmas music, and then an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on. He had just dyed his hair dark — he’s a natural blonde blonde — and I was looking at him and he was singing along and I was like, ‘Babe, you need to play Elvis,’” she said.