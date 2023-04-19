Vanessa Lachey Slammed For 'Rude' & 'Nauseating' Behavior On 'Love Is Blind' Reunion, Fans Call For Her To Be Fired

The special, which aired on Monday, April 17, saw Vanessa repeatedly asking the married couples who was going to have "the first Love Is Blind baby" even after all of them said they were taking their time to enjoy newlywed life first.

The mom-of-three, 42, is also under fire for the way she talked to contestant Paul Peden, as she refused to move on from talking about his post-wedding confessional, in which he said he couldn't see ex Micah Lussier as a mother.