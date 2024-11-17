or
Longtime Lovebirds! Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Cutest Moments: Photos

Composite photo of Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.
Source: @vanessalachey/instagram

Nick and Vanessa Lachey continue to keep their relationship strong by packing on the PDA.

Nov. 17 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been together for nearly two decades.

The Hollywood power couple first met while the pop star, 51, was making an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live, where Vanessa, 44, was a host. The pair later got married and now share three kids: Brooklyn, 9, Camden, 12, and Phoenix, 7.

"The kids love being with her and us in the kitchen, and it’s something you want to try to cultivate at a young age," Nick exclusively told OK! about their happy home life with their children. "Cooking is definitely something they have shown a lot of interest in, probably because their mom loves to do it so much — Brooklyn loves baking, Phoenix loves kind of everything, and Cam is kind of into it, but he is probably the least of the three in terms of how much he’s into cooking at this point."

Despite enjoying some good times, the two have gone through ups and downs in their romance. "Nick and I have been together for 16 years and we know each other, married for 11, but it's so funny that for some reason we don't learn more about each other until we're in a therapy session," the television personality explained during an episode of Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. "You don't need to go into this, but it messes with your relationship."

"And the reason why I'm choking up is because I've had to get through so much s--- to be the best woman for him," she emotionally said. "Every single issue we had with every issue I brought up. And to find that person that I can trust and that can carry me though is what made us unstoppable. When you find that person, you got to talk to her. It's so freeing to tell everything to them and then still be there to pick you up. It's really beautiful. And if they don't, which I've had other guys who know that, then they're not the guy I married."

Scroll through the gallery below to see the pair's cutest moments together.

nick and vanessa lacheys cutest moments nicklachey
Source: @nicklachey/instagram

Nick and Vanessa starred into each other's eyes while strolling along the beach.

nick and vanessa lacheys cutest moments nicklachey
Source: @nicklachey/instagram

The boy band member was all smiles as his spouse planted a sweet kiss on his cheek.

Nick Lachey

nick and vanessa lacheys cutest moments vanessalachey
Source: @vanessalachey/instagram

Nick and Vanessa shared an adorable smooch on the set of their hit show, Love Is Blind.

nick and vanessa lacheys cutest moments vanessalachey
Source: @vanessalachey/instagram

The ex-reality star planted a kiss on the former TRL host as they spent time in Washington, D.C.

nick and vanessa lacheys cutest moments vanessalachey
Source: @vanessalachey/instagram

Nick and Vanessa could not keep their lips off each other as they took a boat ride with their kids.

nick and vanessa lacheys cutest moments vanessalachey
Source: @vanessalachey/instagram

The happy duo were all smiles as they posed together at a baseball field.

