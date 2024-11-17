Longtime Lovebirds! Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Cutest Moments: Photos

"The kids love being with her and us in the kitchen, and it’s something you want to try to cultivate at a young age," Nick exclusively told OK! about their happy home life with their children. "Cooking is definitely something they have shown a lot of interest in, probably because their mom loves to do it so much — Brooklyn loves baking, Phoenix loves kind of everything, and Cam is kind of into it, but he is probably the least of the three in terms of how much he’s into cooking at this point."

Despite enjoying some good times, the two have gone through ups and downs in their romance. "Nick and I have been together for 16 years and we know each other, married for 11, but it's so funny that for some reason we don't learn more about each other until we're in a therapy session," the television personality explained during an episode of Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. "You don't need to go into this, but it messes with your relationship."