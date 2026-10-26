Vanessa Trump Says Extreme Fatigue Was First Sign of 'Very Invasive' Cancer: 'Pay Attention to Your Body'

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Vanessa Trump opened up about her invasive b----- cancer battle. In a candid interview with her daughter Kai Trump and Dr. Nicole Saphier for B----- Cancer Awareness Month, Vanessa revealed the first sign of her “very invasive” disease. “If I go back to those, you know, sort of six months before my b----- cancer, I had extreme fatigue,” the 48-year-old explained. “Like I would love to go get my Starbucks. And then two hours after that, I felt extremely tired."

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'Pay Attention to Your Body'

Source: @OFFICIALVANESSATRUMP/INSTAGRAM Vanessa Trump sat down with Kai Trump for an interview.

Vanessa noted that it is difficult to diagnose someone with “normal mom symptoms” like exhaustion, but encouraged viewers to pay attention to any changes in their health. “It's hard to pinpoint if someone is really sick with something until you get a scan and you find something,” she added. The mom-of-five pointed out that it’s normal for someone her age with so many children to feel tired, so she at first thought nothing of it. However, she later realized her body was trying to tell her something. “Pay attention to your body,” she pleaded with viewers. “If your body is tired and your body is sore in different areas, pay attention to it because it might be something or it might not.”

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Source: MEGA Vanessa Trump encouraged women not to ignore their symptoms.

Before her diagnosis, Vanessa also noticed pain in her arm, which she originally thought was a pulled bicep. The strain lasted for four months and inevitably turned out to be another symptom of cancer. “It would wake me up,” she said of the ache that radiated from her shoulder, later adding, “In April, I was just lying back on my bed, and I had pain in my chest, and I felt like a frozen pea in the left side of my breast.” She announced her b----- cancer diagnosis in April after a series of mammograms, ultrasounds and tests. She did not disclose what stage she was suffering from. Vanessa was officially declared cancer-free after her MRI “results came back clear” on October 23.

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Source: MEGA Vanessa Trump felt arm pain for several months before she was diagnosed.

During her treatment, the mother underwent multiple rounds of radiation and treatment for invasive ductal carcinoma, which included a lumpectomy. Though Vanessa is thrilled her treatment has appeared effective, she noted that she will be subject to multiple scans per year for the next decade, hoping the cancer does not return. “When you get an invasive cancer, it is a fear of where it is going to show up next and if it is going to show up anymore,” she explained. “But you have to live your life in the best way possible.”

Source: @OFFICIALVANESSATRUMP/INSTAGRAM Vanessa Trump promoted the interview on social media.