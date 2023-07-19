Tiger Woods' Ex Drops Bombshell $30 Million Lawsuit 1 Year After Accusing Athlete of Violating Verbal Rental Agreement
Tiger Woods' ex Erica Herman is throwing in the towel on going after her former flame in court.
The 39-year-old reportedly dismissed the case regarding their oral agreement pending the result of her latest appeal of a judge's order to throw out another lawsuit she filed against the athlete, in which she requested to have the former couple's 2017 nondisclosure agreement nullified.
In court documents obtained Tuesday, July 18, by a news publication, Herman — who first sued Woods' trust in October 2022 — claimed she was “locked out” of his Florida mansion “by trickery."
According to Herman, $30 million represented “the reasonable rental value” of the property for the remaining five years of their apparent agreement — which stated she could live at Woods' residence for a “certain duration of time” in exchange for performing “valuable services.”
In response to the lawsuit, Woods' trust filed to dismiss his ex's complaint in November 2022.
“By suing the Trust rather than Mr. Woods, Ms. Herman seeks to evade her obligation to adjudicate her claims in a confidential arbitration and, instead, seeks to gain leverage by litigating her disputes with Mr. Woods in a public forum,” the documents read, as Herman was required, per the NDA with Woods, to resolve “any and all disputes, claims or controversies” with Woods through confidential arbitration.
A court document filed June 29 announced the hearing for Herman's lawsuit regarding the oral tenancy had been canceled due to her dismissal of the suit. The case reportedly remains pending. A hearing in the case was initially scheduled for August.
“The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods,” the filing read, “and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration.”
Days before she dismissed the oral agreement suit, Herman filed a second appeal of the judge presiding over her sexual harassment case's decision to throw out her NDA lawsuit. According to the judge, Herman's sexual misconduct claims were “vague and threadbare."
