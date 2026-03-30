COUPLES Vanessa Trump Has 'Her Hands Full' Amid 'Intense' Relationship With Tiger Woods, Insider Dishes Source: mega Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Florida on March 27. Allie Fasanella March 30 2026, Updated 11:13 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods have an "intense" relationship, it's been revealed. An insider told an outlet following the golf legend's rollover crash and second DUI arrest on Friday, March 27, that while "Vanessa and Tiger are in love," he can be "difficult to be around" due to his injuries. "She has her hands full sometimes, but Vanessa also has a life of her own and children to care for, so she isn’t around it all the time," the source claimed.

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'Any Issues They Have Are Not About Her'

Source: @tigerwoods/x Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods have been dating for over a year.

They added, "She is happy with him and any issues they have are not about her. It’s dealing with his frustrations about playing great golf and his pain that at times is really confining." The 50-year-old athlete and Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, 48, have reportedly been dating since the fall of 2024. Last March, Woods released a statement confirming their relationship on X. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" he wrote alongside two photos of the pair. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

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'Golf Dominates Tiger's Life'

Source: @tigerwoods/x Both have multiple children from prior relationships.

The same insider shared that Vanessa and Tiger "are good together as they both have golf in their lives," explaining, "That propels the romance in a certain sense.” Vanessa's 18-year-old daughter, Kai Trump, is notably an avid competitive golfer. (The former model welcomed five children with Don Jr. before they split in 2018.) The source added that Vanessa "is very supportive of his golf endeavors because despite his age and injuries, golf dominates Tiger’s life."

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This Is Not Tiger Woods' First DUI

Source: mega Tiger Woods attended DUI school following an incident in 2017.

Tiger was arrested and charged with a DUI last Friday after flipping his Land Rover in a high-speed collision near his mansion in Jupiter Island, Fla. Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a press conference that the famous athlete agreed to take a breathalyzer but refused a to do a urine test. In another 2017 incident, he was cited for driving under the influence. The golf champion later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, in which the agreement included a $250 fine and attending DUI school.

Tiger Woods Was Barred From Driving Donald Trump's Grandkids

Source: mega The president called Tiger Woods a 'very close friend' following the crash.