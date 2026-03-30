NEWS Tiger Woods Banned From Driving Donald Trump's Grandchildren After DUI Arrest Source: MEGA President Donald Trump reportedly banned troubled Tiger Woods from driving his grandkids before his latest DUI arrest. Lesley Abravanel March 30 2026, Published 9:23 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Troubled Tiger Woods is reportedly barred from driving President Donald Trump's grandchildren by the U.S. Secret Service due to his history of driving incidents and substance use. This reported ban was especially significant following Woods' DUI arrest on Friday, March 27, after he flipped his SUV in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, Fla. Woods, who is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., has been told by Secret Service agents that the family and security detail prefer her five children, including aspiring golfer Kai, to be driven by trained agents, given Tiger's "issues" and history of high-speed accidents. Sources claim the president has had a "firm rule" against the athlete driving the grandkids, calling it a "hard no" due to Tiger’s troubling history.

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'There Would Be Concern'

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods is reportedly banned from driving around Donald Trump's grandkids.

“There would be concern if their kids weren’t being protected by Secret Service,” a source told the New York Post. Tiger's Land Rover clipped a truck while attempting to pass at high speed, causing the vehicle to flip onto its side. The 15-time golf champ exhibited signs of impairment at the scene. While a breathalyzer test showed no alcohol, he refused a urine test. Investigators believe the impairment may have been caused by medication or drugs.

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Donald Trump Speaks Out After Tiger Woods' Crash

Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke out after Tiger Woods' car crash on March 27.

He was taken to Martin County Jail and was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. While his breathalyzer result was 0.0, authorities observed signs of impairment that they believe may be related to medication. This was Tiger's fourth major road incident, including a high-profile 2017 DUI arrest and a near-fatal rollover in 2021. The POTUS, a long-time friend of Tiger, expressed sadness over the incident, stating, "He’s got some difficulty... he’s an amazing person."

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Donald Trump's Eerie Prediction

Source: MEGA Donald Trump made an eerie prediction one day before Tiger Woods' crash.

In May 2019, the president awarded Tiger the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, following Tiger's victory at the 2019 Masters. The two have played golf together multiple times over the years. On Thursday, March 26, just one day before Tiger's accident, the 79-year-old president predicted in a Fox News interview that Tiger would attend but likely not play in the upcoming 2026 Masters tournament.

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods is dating Vanessa Trump.