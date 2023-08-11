Vanna White Forced to Miss a Week of Filming 'Wheel of Fortune' as She Demands More Money for Hosting Gig
Vanna White had to miss out on filming a week of Wheel of Fortune in July after contracting COVID-19, according to Puck News.
The episodes are expected to air in October and are a part of "Teacher's Week." White, who has only been absent four times since she began her career on the game show, was replaced by Bridgette Donald-Blue.
The timing was interesting given that the star, 66, is in the middle of contract negotiations.
As OK! previously reported, Pat Sajak announced he is leaving the show in 2024, and as a result, White is asking for more money.
White's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, apparently told Sony she wants 50 percent of what Sajak is making before he leaves the show next year. At the time, she's negotiated her deal with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, not the syndicated show.
Sajak's salary is not confirmed, but according to TMZ, he makes more than $400,000 an episode. White apparently settled for $100,000 an episode, which is a "meaningful" increase from her prior contract.
The syndicated show is still being worked as things are currently on hold due to the writers' strike.
White asked for half of what Sajak makes, which is around $15 million a year. For her part, White has made $3 million in the past 18 years, as she hasn't received any salary increase.
"After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50 [percent] of what he makes seems like a no-brainer," a source close previously spilled. "She feels like it's a statement for all women."
Freedman asked Sony to have a third party come in to evaluate White and Sajak's roles in order to come up with a more "fair figure," but Sony declined the request. Apparently, Sony knows Sajak is making a lot of money, which is only making White and her team upset.
"It's gonna get ugly if they [Sony] don't get more serious," an insider said of tense situation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Earlier this year, Sajak announced he will be stepping down from his role in the near future. "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote on social media. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months."