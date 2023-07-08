How Much Does Vanna White Make From 'Wheel of Fortune' Everything to Know About Her Salary and Net Worth
Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White first appeared on the popular game show in 1982 and has been revealing hidden letters to eager contestants ever since — but what does the stylish television personality make from her long-term stint on the show?
White boasts an $85 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Despite having accumulated millions over her illustrious career, her salary for her decades of work on the hit guessing game is significantly less than her co-host, Pat Sajak.
It was confirmed in late June that the hostess pulls in $3 million per year for the game show gig, while Sajak earns five times her salary by raking in a whopping $15 million.
It was further revealed that White hasn't had a pay increase since 2003.
Following the announcement that American Idol host Ryan Seacrest would be taking over Sajak's Wheel of Fortune duties following the 76-year-old's retirement, White demanded a salary bump to $7.5 million in order to remain on the show.
"After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50 [percent] of what he makes seems like a no-brainer," a source recently dished. "She feels like it's a statement for all women."
Regardless of the outcome, White will still be making the big bucks due to her licensing deal with casinos all over the world after she agreed to allow them to use her likeness for Wheel of Fortune slot machines.
The games themselves reportedly make over $2 billion per year worldwide and $1 billion per year in Las Vegas alone.
White and Sajak both earn around $10 million per year, "mostly from a base royalty payment" and also from "bonuses and appearance fees," per Celebrity Net Worth.
Aside from her earnings from Wheel of Fortune, White is also able to turn a profit from various real estate investments that she's made over the years, although the exact amount she gets from the properties is unknown.