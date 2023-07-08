How Much Does Vanna White Make From 'Wheel of Fortune' Everything to Know About Her Salary and Net Worth

White boasts an $85 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Despite having accumulated millions over her illustrious career, her salary for her decades of work on the hit guessing game is significantly less than her co-host, Pat Sajak.

It was confirmed in late June that the hostess pulls in $3 million per year for the game show gig, while Sajak earns five times her salary by raking in a whopping $15 million.

It was further revealed that White hasn't had a pay increase since 2003.