Vanna White's Fans Gush Over Her Fit Figure During Latest 'Wheel of Fortune' Episode
Vanna White stunned viewers with her latest ensemble!
During the Wednesday, May 31, episode of Wheel of Fortune, the longtime letter turner got fans gushing over her long neon green gown which highlighted her fit physique for the show's Star-Wars themed special.
"Vanna looks beautiful in flowing Jedi gown!" one social media user tweeted, while a second added, "Love that dress Vanna has on tonite!"
"Today’s Best Dressed Award goes to Vanna White of @WheelofFortune !! Love a vintage look and in chartreuse!" another gushed, while a fourth person added, "I loveeeee Vanna’s dress tonight"
Even the game show's host, Pat Sajak, took notice of White's new look, telling her, “That’s a lot of dress you have going on there!”
Despite the gawking, the 76-year-old's admiration of his right-hand woman's new fit may not be so welcoming to White's boyfriend, John Donaldson, whose reportedly been ready to call Sajak out about his odd comments made toward the hostess.
“Poor Vanna is trying to separate them as best she can," an insider spilled about the uncomfortable situation. “She certainly doesn’t want John hanging around the set when Pat goes off on his rants and crude comments.”
Over the past few years, Sajak's behavior behind the scenes and on-camera has become increasingly odd, aand producers and staff have had quite enough of his antics. "Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior," an insider explained.
"They've made things very uncomfortable for Pat," continued the source of the television personality, who has been on the show since 1981. "Hardly anyone talks to him between takes. Makeup and wardrobe people do their jobs and then scram. The pressure's getting too much for Pat. If and when he quits, it'll be to save face. But everyone will know he was shown the exit door."