Pat Sajak Shocks Viewers With Racy Joke About Getting Tattoo Of 'Wheel Of Fortune' Costar Vanna White On His Chest
Awkward! Pat Sajak cracked a joke about his Wheel of Fortune costar Vanna White on a recent episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
On the show, which is a spin-off of the iconic hit series, the host discussed how involved he is with certain charities, as the players give money to an organization of their own when they win.
While speaking to Joel Madden, who is part of the band Good Charlotte, Sajak asked him if he was still hosting Ink Master.
"I was gonna have a little tattoo of Vanna put on my chest, but I didn't," Sajak quipped.
Madden's wife, Nicole Richie, added, "It's never too late!
"I was afraid it would take away from my nipple ring," Sajak continued.
Madden, actress Francia Raisa and Jenifer Lewis laughed loudly. "I actually think it would complement the nipple rings, Pat," Lewis replied.
"Well no need to say that again," Sajak replied.
Sajak is known for not holding back while hosting the game show. As OK! previously reported, his blunders could cost him his job.
Though the TV star's contract runs until 2025, the "network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act," an insider said. "Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior. Now now one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White thinks he's good for the show."
"They've made things very uncomfortable for Pat," spilled the insider. "Hardly anyone talks to him between takes. Makeup and wardrobe people do their jobs and then scram. The pressure's getting too much for Pat. If and when he quits, it'll be to save face. But everyone will know he was show the exit door."
Despite the tension, it seems like Sajak isn't going anywhere.
"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he said. "It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud."