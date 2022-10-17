Founding 'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She Can't Be 'Inauthentic' As She Apologizes For Behavior On 'RHUGT'

The success of The Real Housewives franchise owes it all to Vicki Gunvalson, one of the founding members of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the show that started it all back in 2006.

During the opening day of BravoCon on Friday, October 14, she spoke exclusively to OK! about feeling the love over building one of the most successful reality series in history, regretting her behavior during Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club and staying authentic when cameras are rolling.