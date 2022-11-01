Prepping For Her Comeback? Vicki Gunvalson Seen Filming 'RHOC' In Mexico As Rumors Swirl About Possible Return
Is the "OG of the OC" heading back to her old stomping grounds? Over Halloween weekend, Vicki Gunvalson was photographed filming The Real Housewives of Orange County in Mexico alongside bestie Tamra Judge ahead of the show's 17th season.
The Coto insurance agent was seen rocking a white strapless and sleeveless dress with a felt hat and oversized sunglasses. The returning cast member, who originally starred on the show from season 3 through season 14, stunned in a black short-sleeved dress with a side cutout and a straw hat as the duo walked the streets of the Tulum resort.
Gunvalson, who originally departed the series after season 14, exclusively told OK! that while she was thrilled by the news that Judge was going to be returning to RHOC, she originally thought she was going to come back with her.
"I thought my phone's gonna ring next," the businesswoman explained. "Then I asked her [Judge], if she was asked for a friend or full time role and she goes, 'They want me back full time.' I thought, 'OK, well I have to be happy about it.' She wants it really badly. She's so good on TV."
Out of respect for Gunvalson, the Cut Fitness owner made sure her bestie was in the know before the news got out. "She [Tamra] said, 'I want you to be the first to know.' I started crying immediately," the OG housewife spilled. "There was a buzz out there [about her return], but there was also a buzz out there about mine."
Gunvalson starred in season 1 of the West Coast franchise, which premiered on Bravo in 2006, quickly gaining success and inspiring many spin-off shows.
In the highly anticipated season 17 of the hit series, Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Heather Dubrow are all set to return as full-time cast members, while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong will join the show in a friend of role. No word on Gunvalson's official role on the upcoming season.