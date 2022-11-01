Prepping For Her Comeback? Vicki Gunvalson Seen Filming 'RHOC' In Mexico As Rumors Swirl About Possible Return

Gunvalson, who originally departed the series after season 14, exclusively told OK! that while she was thrilled by the news that Judge was going to be returning to RHOC, she originally thought she was going to come back with her.

"I thought my phone's gonna ring next," the businesswoman explained. "Then I asked her [Judge], if she was asked for a friend or full time role and she goes, 'They want me back full time.' I thought, 'OK, well I have to be happy about it.' She wants it really badly. She's so good on TV."