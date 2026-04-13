Brooklyn Beckham's Ex Hana Cross Backs His Claims About 'Controlling' Parents Victoria and David: 'Summed Up a Lot of My Own Experiences'

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Though Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend Hana Cross wants to "move on" from their relationship years ago, she's recently felt the need to speak out due to his very public feud with parents David and Victoria Beckham. Though Hana insisted she never signed an NDA with the famous family, she doesn't enjoy talking about the experience, admitting in a new interview, "It's hard because I don't look back on that as a fond time, on reflection."

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'Nobody Knows What's Going on Behind Closed Doors'

Source: @hancross/instagram Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross admitted his family can act like a 'brand.'

Hana admitted the chef's statement against his family was "shocking" and came as a "surprise" — but at the same time, "it summed up a lot of my own experiences as well and the way that their family as a brand does act," the model, 27, confessed to HELLO!. "Nobody knows what's going on behind closed doors," she pointed out. "But I do think it's sad that everything had to be put out there on his side, so openly and publicly."

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Hana Cross Felt 'a Lot of Anxiety' When Dealing With the Beckhams

Source: mega Hana Cross admitted the Beckhams 'caused me a lot of anxiety.'

"My time with the family caused me a lot of anxiety, in all honesty," she spilled. "There were a lot of warning signs and things that happened during the relationship that, in hindsight, should have made me think and maybe end the relationship or walk away from it a lot sooner than I did." However, since she was in her early 20s when they started dating, she didn't know what would be "best" for her in the situation, as she was also new to the London modeling scene. "It wasn't something that I was super-open about, so advice from outside was hard to take," Hana explained. "In terms of reconciling, I hope that they do, purely because they're a family and I think family is extremely important. I'm sure that whatever happens can be healed over time."

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Has Hana Cross Been in Touch With the Beckhams?

Source: @hancross/instagram The model hopes Brooklyn Beckham and his family can reconcile amid their feud.

Hana said she hasn't spoken to her ex "in a while." "I've seen his brothers at Fashion Week events and would share an occasional 'hi,'" she noted. "We move in similar circles, so it's hard not to run into people, but no, I haven't seen him in a while."

Source: mega Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz remain estranged from his family.