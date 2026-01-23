Victoria Beckham Struggled to 'Engage' With Nicola Peltz in Awkward Resurfaced Video Amid Family Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz seemingly weren’t keen on interacting with each other in an awkward resurfaced video. During Paris Fashion Week in 2022, Beckham had little words for her son Brooklyn, and indicated she had no intention of catching up with his wife. Lip reader Nicola Hickling broke down what she believed was said during the tense exchange.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham recently dragged his parents online.

“Who’s with Dad?” Brooklyn reportedly asked Victoria. The fashion designer then pointed at a woman, while the model took a sip from his orange beverage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A lip reader deciphered a conversation between Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham.

“I might go,” she said, briefly glancing away from her son. “I’ll come back later when she’ll engage with us and dad.” “Yeah, we need to finish here first. We can catch up on Saturday, and we want to meet up with our friends, you know,” Brooklyn allegedly replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Victoria Beckham 'Hijack' Brooklyn's Wedding?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham claimed his mother 'hijacked' his 'first dance' with Nicola Peltz.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn said his mom ruined his wedding to Nicola. "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," he wrote via Instagram Stories. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham alleged that his mother 'canceled' making Nicola Peltz's wedding dress.

The 26-year-old also claimed his mother jeopardized the actress’ wedding dress. "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he wrote. "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Does 'Not Want to Reconcile' With His Parents

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham has no plans to make up with his parents.