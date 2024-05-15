OK Magazine
Victoria Justice Blasts Dan Schneider for Treating Her 'Unfairly' as She Claims She's Still Owed an Apology

Source: mega
By:

May 15 2024, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Victoria Justice spoke out for the first time after Quiet on Set — the documentary which uncovered the toxic culture behind the hit Nickelodeon shows — premiered in March.

The actress, 31, didn't participate in the docuseries, but she shared what it was like to work with Dan Schneider, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several former teen stars.

"Something that was very evident in the documentary is that Dan had a very large ego," Justice, who appeared on Victorious from 2010 to 2013, told Marie Claire in an interview published May 15, "and sometimes that ego clouded his better judgment and affected the way he treated people, and there were times I felt like I was being treated unfairly."

Fortunately, nothing sexual ever occurred between her and Schneider, but she admitted some things "were in poor taste."

Source: mega

Victoria Justice spoke about the 'Quiet on Set' allegations in an article published on May 15.

"I'm not condoning any of his behavior," she said. "At the end of the day, my relationship with Dan is a very complex one: I met him when I was 12 years old, and he's the person that gave me this big break. He completely changed my life. Most likely I wouldn't be here where I am today if it weren't for him, and for him seeing something in me."

She continued, "For that I will always be grateful. After watching his apology, I think he recognizes that he did a lot of things wrong, and I think if he could step back into a time machine, he would do a lot of things differently."

Justice also claimed she is owed an apology, stating: "I would say I'm definitely one of the people on that list."

Source: mega

The star feels she's owed an apology from Dan Schneider.

As OK! previously reported, more stars are coming out and sharing their experiences, including All That alum Lori Beth Denberg.

The comedian claimed Schneider showed her pornographic videos and engaged in a sexually suggestive relationship when she was only 19 years old, adding that they had a "weird, abusive friendship."

"I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me," she recalled.

Source: mega

The actress said she had a 'complex' relationship with Dan Schneider.

Denberg accused Schneider of having sexual conversations with her and initiating phone s--. She claimed they also gave each other massages.

Source: mega

Victoria Justice was the main star on 'Victorious.'

However, Schneider denied the allegations, stating: "Lori Beth's accusations of me are wildly exaggerated and, in most cases, false."

"As I have previously stated, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader," he continued. "If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do."

