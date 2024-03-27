Zoey 101's Alexa Nikolas Reveals Dan Schneider Attended Wardrobe Fittings and Kept Photos of Her Wearing Super Short Skirts

Nikolas, 31, recalled being "extremely uncomfortable" when in costume for her show, as the skirts they had her wear "were so short that I remember the wardrobe department telling me I had to wear biker shorts underneath."

"And when I tried on the biker shorts, the biker shorts were too long and you could see the biker shorts past the skirt. And I remember her saying, 'We're going to have to cut these biker shorts.' And when she cut the biker shorts, once you get rid of the seam, it would start to fold and so every single day I was constantly pulling down these biker shorts, and I remember complaining about it," Nikolas continued.