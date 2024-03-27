OK Magazine
Zoey 101's Alexa Nikolas Reveals Dan Schneider Attended Wardrobe Fittings and Kept Photos of Her Wearing Super Short Skirts

Mar. 27 2024, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Former child star Alexa Nikolas is continuing to share her story after appearing in the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

While on a new episode of Megyn Kelly's show, the Zoey 101 alum noted that though she never had to work with Brian Peck — the producer who was arrested for sexually abusing Drake Bell as a teen — she had plenty of awful experiences with Nickelodeon head honcho Dan Schneider.

Alexa Nikolas accused 'Zoey 101' creator Dan Schneider of creating a toxic work environment.

"He really did create a toxic work environment. And he made me feel always deeply uncomfortable," she explained. "I never knew what version of him I was gonna get that day. And usually when you think about toxic work environments, you think about adults having to sadly experience that, but this was children. And this is a time when your brain is still forming, and it became essentially childhood trauma."

The actress claimed Schneider would attend her wardrobe fittings.

Nikolas, 31, recalled being "extremely uncomfortable" when in costume for her show, as the skirts they had her wear "were so short that I remember the wardrobe department telling me I had to wear biker shorts underneath."

"And when I tried on the biker shorts, the biker shorts were too long and you could see the biker shorts past the skirt. And I remember her saying, 'We're going to have to cut these biker shorts.' And when she cut the biker shorts, once you get rid of the seam, it would start to fold and so every single day I was constantly pulling down these biker shorts, and I remember complaining about it," Nikolas continued.

Nikolas and other Nickelodeon stars exposed the net work in the docuseries 'Quiet on Set.'

"She was like, 'Well, it's to make sure that your butt doesn't show,'" she spilled. "Then you feel like, 'Oh, they're looking out for me.' And now when I look back at that, I'm like, why was I wearing a skirt where my butt could show as a child?"

Making matters even worse, the actress claimed Schneider would be present at "wardrobe fittings" and "would ask to have the polaroids."

'Zoey 101' ran from 2005 to 2008.

"They would take polaroids basically of your outfits and that's actually kind of normal when it comes to a creator executive producer kind of figuring out the color palette for the episode. But thinking about Dan Schneider being in there and asking for kid polaroids to have and taking them was pretty bizarre," she shared.

"As I got older, I realized that that wasn't necessarily normal. Like you don't usually see the handover directly, but I would see the handover directly quite often," Nikolas admitted.

