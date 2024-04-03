Drake Bell Reveals He 'Never Saw Anything' Suspicious Happen Between Amanda Bynes and Dan Schneider
Drake Bell clarified that he hadn't personally witnessed anything suspicious happen between Amanda Bynes and Nickelodeon bigwig Dan Schneider during his recent appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.
On Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, editor Karyn Finley alleged she's seen the young actress in what could be interpreted as potentially inappropriate situations with Schneider.
"I definitely saw Amanda being very close physically with Dan," she said in the bombshell documentary series. "There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever. Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that."
Bell, who worked closely with Bynes on Nickelodeon, What I Like About You and Big Fat Liar, confirmed he hadn't been aware of anything suspicious.
"This was in the throes of a lot that I was dealing with personally, but no, I mean, I just saw a really talented, amazing actress," he recalled. "And no, I never saw anything."
"I can only speak to my experience while I was working with Amanda and that was that she was, like you said, just an incredible talent," he shared in a different part of the podcast. "She was so funny, she was so, she was like a rocket ship. She got on set and she was just, the talent that just oozed from her effortlessly was awe-inspiring."
"She was a big star to me because I’d grown up watching All That, and so for me when I booked The Amanda Show, I just couldn’t believe it, and that I got to work with her," he added. "I was already such a big fan."
However, Bell further noted that he hasn't spoken with the She's the Man star in a very long time and "can't speak to anything in her personal life."
As OK! previously reported, Schneider released a statement in response to the tell-all docuseries and alleged Bynes had contacted him because she "wanted to become emancipated from her parents" — but insisted he hadn't been the only adult she'd received help from at the time.
"She wanted that for herself, so she turned to her team, which included her lawyer, her agent, her manager, her publicist, me — because she included me as part of her team, thought of me that way," he claimed. "We supported her, she tried to get emancipated and it ended up not working out and she didn't."
Catch the new episode of Quiet on Set on Sunday, April 7, on ID.