Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Addresses Alexa Nikolas Feud at 'Zoey 102' Cocktail Party: 'Missing a Few'
Jamie Lynn Spears reminded her followers someone was "missing" from the Zoey 102 cocktail party — and from the movie sequel altogether.
On Friday, June 23, the 32-year-old wrote a cryptic caption while sharing a series of photos from an event promoting the upcoming Paramount + reboot of the 2005 Nickelodeon sitcom Zoey 101, which is set to premiere Tuesday, June 27.
"New friends and old friends, missing a few, but many more good times to come with the PCA crew!!" Spears wrote, seemingly shading the absence of Alexa Nikolas, who starred on the original series and recently came forward with strong accusations against the show's producer Dan Schneider.
Nikolas also claimed Spears locked her in a room and threatened to "end" her career at one point during production nearly 20 years ago, as OK! previously reported.
Though Nikolas did not return as the character of Nicole Bristow for the highly-anticipated movie, many other OG cast members joined Spears for the nostalgic reunion.
One star-studded guest at the cocktail party was Victoria Justice — who played Lola Martinez in the TV classic — as well as Erin Sanders, whose character, Quinn Pensky, marries Mattew Underwood's character of Logan Reese in the upcoming film.
Although she reportedly did not participate in the filming for Zoey 102, Justice was all smiles while standing by her old friend Spears' side, as the dynamic duo posed for pictures on Thursday evening, June 22.
The returning cast members of the beloved 2000s sitcom appeared to be in great spirits, even after Nikolas slammed her former colleagues for agreeing to participate in the reboot of a production where she used to allegedly be abused.
"Take note of people in this industry that do not advocate publicly nor privately to create safer environments by even simply supporting individuals close to them that have bravely come forward," The Walking Dead actress wrote via Twitter on Thursday, January 12, just a few hours after news broke of the movie reboot.
"Birds of a feather. Flock together," Nikolas added, seemingly shading Spears and other returning cast members.
Nikolas has been candid about her "traumatic" experiences as a 12-year-old working at Nickelodeon, and even hosted a protest outside its headquarters in an attempt to bring awareness to the troubles she faced as a child.