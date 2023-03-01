Hilary Duff All Smiles With Her Family After Revealing Why She Had To Distance Herself From Her 'Lizzie McGuire' Character
Family day! Hilary Duff stepped out with husband Matthew Koma and their two daughters, Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, on Tuesday, February 28.
The family-of-four was all smiles at Backyard Bowl in L.A. The former Disney star sported a varsity jacket, black jeans, tan sneakers and big gold hoops, while Koma wore a gray T-shirt, gray athletic shorts over some black leggings and a black beanie. The two girls had on adorable dresses, white tights and jackets.
The Lizzie McGuire alum when on an episode of Josh Peck and Ben Soffer's “Good Guys” podcast this month. During the conversation, she revealed that distancing herself from the main character of Lizzie McGuire was tough for her.
“For so long people were just like ‘Lizzie, Lizzie, Lizzie.’ And still, now to this day, which it doesn't bother me anymore but it did for a while, I just desperately needed to be my own person,” said the actress.
Lizzie McGuire ran from 2001-2004 on Disney Channel, and The Lizzie McGuire Movie was released in 2003.
“I would say that was five years of my life, just trying to navigate becoming a person that I wanted to be outside of who everybody wanted me to be,” Duff continued.
Fans pressured the teen idol to “never change” throughout her career.
“I remember being on tour and having mothers come up to me and be like, "Never change! Whatever you do, just never, never, never change! And I would go into my dressing room after a meet-and-greet and just be like, ‘What?" They probably didn't mean anything by it, but could you imagine telling an 18-year-old or 17-year-old to never change?’” Duff remembered.
The “What Dreams Are Made Of” singer said, “I think that I thought music was gonna be a good way to introduce myself, reintroduce myself, and it was.”
Duff added that her music helped her find herself, and she went on to debut her second pop album, Metamorphosis, in 2003, which featured hits including “Come Clean” and “So Yesterday.”
On the podcast, Duff spilled, “I miss that version of myself,” referring to her music career.
“And I definitely think that I have more to do in that department. I just don't know when,” she teased.
