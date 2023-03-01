Hilary Duff All Smiles With Her Family After Revealing Why She Had To Distance Herself From Her 'Lizzie McGuire' Character

Family day! Hilary Duff stepped out with husband Matthew Koma and their two daughters, Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, on Tuesday, February 28.

The family-of-four was all smiles at Backyard Bowl in L.A. The former Disney star sported a varsity jacket, black jeans, tan sneakers and big gold hoops, while Koma wore a gray T-shirt, gray athletic shorts over some black leggings and a black beanie. The two girls had on adorable dresses, white tights and jackets.