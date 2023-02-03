Jamie Lynn Spears Reunites With 'Zoey 101' Cast After Former Costar Alexa Nikolas Slams Movie Reboot
Are you ready... because the filming of Zoey 102 is well underway!
On Wednesday, February 1, Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram to provide her 2.2 million followers an update on her latest iconic project — a movie reboot of Nickelodeon's hit series Zoey 101.
"After hours, but she’s working! #zoey102 🤫 👀🎬✨💕🙏🏻," the 31-year-old wrote alongside a series of behind-the-scenes images from the set of the upcoming film — which was announced to the public on Thursday, January 12.
The movie’s director, Nancy Hower, also took to Instagram with some photos from filming, as she confirmed they were “more than half way through” production and that she was “having the best time” working with Spears.
While Spears had a majority of the comments on her post limited, a few thoughts from fans were still able to slip through the cracks.
“Proud of you boo! ❤️,” one of the actress’ followers wrote, while another added, “soooo cool seeing Sean [Flynn] and Matthew [Underwood] in the same room with your daughter!!! I love it!!”
The last episode of Zoey 101 aired in May 2008, just one month before Spears gave birth to her and ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge's daughter Maddie, now 14, when she was only 16 years old. (The mom-of-two also shares her 4-year-old daughter, Ivey, with her husband Jamie Watson.)
Spears' social media update comes just a few weeks after former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas slammed Paramount+, the Sweet Magnolias actress and the rest of her returning castmates for agreeing to produce the movie sequel after she had previously come forward about her "traumatic" experiences as a childhood star on the show.
"Take note of people in this industry that do not advocate publicly nor privately to create safer environments by even simply supporting individuals close to them that have bravely come forward," The Walking Dead actress wrote just a few hours after news broke of the reboot.
"Birds of a feather. Flock together. Do NOT support a network that can’t even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN. That is beyond low… #nickelodeon," Nikolas concluded at the time.