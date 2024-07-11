OK Magazine
Joe Biden Mistakenly Refers to Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin' in Latest Flub

joe biden mistakenly calls volodymyr zelenskyy president putinpp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 11 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden humorously recovered after briefly mixing up the names of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin while speaking at a NATO event on Thursday, July 11.

joe biden mistakenly calls volodymyr zelenskyy president putin
Source: mega

President Joe Biden accidentally called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 'President Putin.'

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination," the 81-year-old POTUS announced. "Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."

Despite a brief moment of awkwardness, Biden quickly realized what he'd said and quipped, "President Putin? He’s gonna beat President Putin! President Zelenskyy.”

joe biden mistakenly calls volodymyr zelenskyy president putin
Source: mega

Vladimir Putin is the president of Russia.

President Zelenskyy graciously shook Biden's hand and teased, "I’m better [than Putin]," to which the U.S. politician replied, "You are a h--- of a lot better."

This is one of many public speaking gaffes both Biden and political opponent Donald Trump have made in recent months, leading many to question their respective abilities to serve.

joe biden mistakenly calls volodymyr zelenskyy president putin
Source: mega

President Volodymyr Zelensky quipped that he was 'better' than Vladimir Putin after the flub.

As OK! reported, some of the current commander-in-chief's "closest friends" allegedly think he should undergo a "complete neurological exam" and release the results publicly in order to reassure the American people that he is still fit for the presidency.

"Now, I don’t think that friend has said this out loud to Joe Biden because that’s a hard thing even for a close friend to tell him, but I don’t think he’s going there without a major push," Biden biographer Chris Whipple said in a recent interview.

"By all accounts, the people I spoke to, including his closest friends, his inner circle, they all said that Biden was fine cognitively," he said, adding that as far as physical health goes, he believes the president suffers from arthritis that causes his occasional stumbles and stilted gait. "I didn’t get any indication that he was cognitively impaired."

joe biden mistakenly refers
Source: mega

President Joe Biden is 81 years old.

Despite Whipple's opinions, many high-profile Democrats — including Ocean's Eleven star George Clooney — suggested that it would be best for the country if President Biden was replaced with another candidate.

As OK! previously reported, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos also admitted that he didn't think Biden was capable of running the country for an additional four years following his recent sit-down interview with him.

Source: OK!

"Do you think Biden should step down? You’ve talked to him more than anyone else has lately," a pedestrian asked Stephanopoulos in a video that has since been shared to news outlet.

The news personality replied, "I don’t think he can serve four more years."

"You don’t think he can serve four more years?" the man repeated. "Alright. That’s an answer."

