Joe Biden Mistakenly Refers to Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin' in Latest Flub

As OK! reported, some of the current commander-in-chief's "closest friends" allegedly think he should undergo a "complete neurological exam" and release the results publicly in order to reassure the American people that he is still fit for the presidency.

"Now, I don’t think that friend has said this out loud to Joe Biden because that’s a hard thing even for a close friend to tell him, but I don’t think he’s going there without a major push," Biden biographer Chris Whipple said in a recent interview.

"By all accounts, the people I spoke to, including his closest friends, his inner circle, they all said that Biden was fine cognitively," he said, adding that as far as physical health goes, he believes the president suffers from arthritis that causes his occasional stumbles and stilted gait. "I didn’t get any indication that he was cognitively impaired."