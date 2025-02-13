Vince Neil's Girlfriend Is 'Alive' Because of How Pilot 'Handled' Final Moments Before He Was Killed in Crash, Says His Daughter
It seems the pilot of Vince Neil's private jet was a hero before the airman was tragically killed in a recent crash.
The captain of the Mötley Crüe singer's plane was the only person to die after it collided with another jet at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, February 10. While Neil wasn't on board the aircraft, four were left injured — including his girlfriend, Rain Hannah (née Andreani), and her friend Ashley.
On Tuesday, February 11, the late pilot was identified as Joie Vitosky, 78, according to a local news publication.
Vitosky's daughter, Jana Schertzer, is convinced her father was the only one killed due to his heroic efforts in his final moments leading up to the crash.
"I honestly, wholeheartedly believe that the reason those other passengers are alive — it’s because of how he handled it yesterday," the pilot's daughter admitted to the news outlet.
Reflecting on her dad's career, Schertzer said Vitosky had been flying for roughly 60 years after getting his start as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps.
After ending his time in the military, Vitosky began flying privately for guests — including Jesse Jackson and Maureen Reagan.
"It’s a lot of stuff that can happen on a private plane. A lot of rich people, but he had a lot of people who needed something immediate," Schertzer explained, mentioning how some passengers on Vitosky's flights were owners of oil companies or at times even transplant patients.
Appearing to acknowledge her father's age, Schertzer assured Vitosky he was in good health at the time of his death.
"Like, nothing wrong. His vision was perfect — better than 20/20 vision," she insisted. "Instead of, you know, retiring and doing nothing, he did it literally until the day he die."
Neil's representative, Worrick Robinson IV, was quick to release a statement via the Mötley Crüe's Instagram account within hours after the accident occurred, revealing the crash took place at 2:39 p.m. local time.
"A Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane," Monday's social media message read.
"On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation," Robinson continued. "Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."
TMZ later reported that Neil's girlfriend was a passenger on the plane and had broken five ribs as a result of the incident. She and her friend — whose dogs also survived the collision — were transported to the hospital.