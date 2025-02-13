or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mötley Crüe
OK LogoNEWS

Vince Neil's Girlfriend Is 'Alive' Because of How Pilot 'Handled' Final Moments Before He Was Killed in Crash, Says His Daughter

Photo of Vince Neil; picture of his private jet's crash.
Source: MEGA; FOX NEWS

Vince Neil's private jet crashed into a parked plane on Monday, February 10.

By:

Feb. 13 2025, Published 9:07 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It seems the pilot of Vince Neil's private jet was a hero before the airman was tragically killed in a recent crash.

The captain of the Mötley Crüe singer's plane was the only person to die after it collided with another jet at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, February 10. While Neil wasn't on board the aircraft, four were left injured — including his girlfriend, Rain Hannah (née Andreani), and her friend Ashley.

Article continues below advertisement
vince neil girlfriend alive pilot final moments killed crash daughter
Source: FOX NEWS

The pilot was killed as a result of the collision.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, February 11, the late pilot was identified as Joie Vitosky, 78, according to a local news publication.

Vitosky's daughter, Jana Schertzer, is convinced her father was the only one killed due to his heroic efforts in his final moments leading up to the crash.

Article continues below advertisement
vince neil girlfriend alive pilot final moments killed crash daughter
Source: MEGA

Vince Neil was not on board the plane, but his girlfriend, Rain Hannah, was a passenger.

Article continues below advertisement

"I honestly, wholeheartedly believe that the reason those other passengers are alive — it’s because of how he handled it yesterday," the pilot's daughter admitted to the news outlet.

Reflecting on her dad's career, Schertzer said Vitosky had been flying for roughly 60 years after getting his start as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Article continues below advertisement
vince neil girlfriend alive pilot final moments killed crash daughter
Source: MEGA

Rain Hannah broke five ribs during the crash and was brought to the hospital.

MORE ON:
Mötley Crüe

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

After ending his time in the military, Vitosky began flying privately for guests — including Jesse Jackson and Maureen Reagan.

"It’s a lot of stuff that can happen on a private plane. A lot of rich people, but he had a lot of people who needed something immediate," Schertzer explained, mentioning how some passengers on Vitosky's flights were owners of oil companies or at times even transplant patients.

Article continues below advertisement

Appearing to acknowledge her father's age, Schertzer assured Vitosky he was in good health at the time of his death.

"Like, nothing wrong. His vision was perfect — better than 20/20 vision," she insisted. "Instead of, you know, retiring and doing nothing, he did it literally until the day he die."

Article continues below advertisement
vince neil girlfriend alive pilot final moments killed crash daughter
Source: MEGA

Vince Neil and Rain Hannah have been dating since 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Neil's representative, Worrick Robinson IV, was quick to release a statement via the Mötley Crüe's Instagram account within hours after the accident occurred, revealing the crash took place at 2:39 p.m. local time.

"A Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane," Monday's social media message read.

"On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation," Robinson continued. "Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."

TMZ later reported that Neil's girlfriend was a passenger on the plane and had broken five ribs as a result of the incident. She and her friend — whose dogs also survived the collision — were transported to the hospital.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.