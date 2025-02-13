Vince Neil's Girlfriend Is 'Alive' Because of How Pilot 'Handled' Final Moments Before He Was Killed in Crash, Says His Daughter

It seems the pilot of Vince Neil's private jet was a hero before the airman was tragically killed in a recent crash.

The captain of the Mötley Crüe singer's plane was the only person to die after it collided with another jet at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, February 10. While Neil wasn't on board the aircraft, four were left injured — including his girlfriend, Rain Hannah (née Andreani), and her friend Ashley.