Mötley Crüe Singer Vince Neil’s Plane Crashed Into a Parked Jet Due to Landing Gear Failure: Report

According to initial reports, the crash, which occurred at Scottsdale Airport on Monday, February 10, was caused by a landing gear failure on the Learjet, causing it to collide with a parked Gulfstream 200 after landing.

Dramatic footage captured the chilling moment when the aircraft veered off course, crashed into the parked jet and skidded down the runway.

According to Flight Aware, per WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee, the flight plan for the plane was not a public record.

ADS B Exchange says the flight originated from Austin, Texas, Monday afternoon.