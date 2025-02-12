Mötley Crüe Singer Vince Neil’s Plane Crashed Into a Parked Jet Due to Landing Gear Failure: Report
New details have been released surrounding the cause of a plane crash in Arizona that took the life of one pilot and injured three others.
The Learjet 35A, owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil, was the aircraft at the center of the crash. The jet had four individuals on board, including two pilots, the rock star's girlfriend, Rain Andreani, and her friend. Two dogs were also reportedly on the plane.
According to initial reports, the crash, which occurred at Scottsdale Airport on Monday, February 10, was caused by a landing gear failure on the Learjet, causing it to collide with a parked Gulfstream 200 after landing.
Dramatic footage captured the chilling moment when the aircraft veered off course, crashed into the parked jet and skidded down the runway.
According to Flight Aware, per WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee, the flight plan for the plane was not a public record.
ADS B Exchange says the flight originated from Austin, Texas, Monday afternoon.
After news broke about the terrifying crash, Mötley Crüe's manager, Allen Kovac, confirmed to TMZ that Neil was safe and not a passenger on the jet.
Neil's girlfriend — who reportedly broke five ribs from the impact — and her pal were rushed to the hospital after the tragic event.
After Mötley Crüe's Instagram account released a statement about the accident, fans flooded the comments section of their post to express their thoughts and prayers.
"Had the biggest heart attack thinking it was Neil, but this is worse, my condolences to anyone killed in the crash and my prayers go out to anyone affected be it families and loved ones or survivors of it," a fan admitted, as another admirer added, "I hate this for all involved. I’m glad that Rain & her friends aren’t seriously injured."
The Scottsdale collision comes after three major U.S. aviation disasters in the past two weeks. A Black Hawk helicopter collided with a commercial American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C., killing 67 people on January 29.
Two days later, a medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia, sending homes into flames and resulting in seven deaths — six of those on board and another individual on the ground.
Neil's lawyer released a statement soon after the official report about the crash was released that read: "Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."
The Scottsdale Airport was closed to all air traffic on Monday, but reopened the following morning with the blessing of local officials.