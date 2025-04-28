Prince Andrew Labeled 'Delusional' for Thinking He Can Return to Royal Life After Virginia Giuffre's Shocking Suicide: Insider
Virginia Giuffre's shocking suicide won't do anything to help Prince Andrew — the man she accused of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was allegedly trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell — get back into the royal fold.
Giuffre took her own life at age 41 on Thursday, April 24, but her prior allegations against Andrew resulted in him stepping down from the monarchy in 2022.
According to a source, "Andrew does deep down harbor hopes that he can make a comeback — but they are delusional hopes."
"The door to a return is firmly closed," the insider told a news outlet now that his scandal with Giuffre — which he denied and settled out of court — is back in the spotlight.
As OK! reported, the fresh drama has only made things more difficult, as one source explained "an emergency meeting was called inside Buckingham Palace on Friday, April 26, which included King Charles, Prince William, top advisors, lawyers and PR chiefs scrambling behind closed doors — but Prince Andrew was pointedly excluded from the conversation."
"They didn’t want Andrew anywhere near it," the source confessed. "He’s seen as toxic. They know involving him would make everything worse."
At the moment, the royals are allegedly still figuring out whether or not they should make a statement in the wake of Giuffre's tragic death.
Giuffre left behind three children when she passed away in Australia.
"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors," her family shared in a statement. "Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily."
Added her attorney, Sigrid McCawley, "Virginia was much more than a client to me; she was a dear friend and an incredible champion for other victims. Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring. The world has lost an amazing human being today. Rest in peace, my sweet angel."
Giuffre made headlines at the end of March when she claimed she had just four days to live after a nasty car accident caused "kidney renal failure."
However, people quickly grew suspicious of her story, especially after police stated there were no major injuries mentioned in the accident report.
After posting a selfie from the hospital showing bruising on her face, she was released from the hospital four days later.
The bus driver who hit the vehicle she was in alleged Giuffre was exaggerating the situation and said he "laughed" at the image she shared on social media, claiming he only clipped the car.
