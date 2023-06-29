Does Jada Pinkett Smith's Upcoming Book Cover Her Cheating Scandal or Will's Oscars Meltdown?

From Jada Pinkett Smith's infamous infidelity scandal to Will Smith's Oscars drama, the Smith family has weathered quite a few controversies over the years — and luckily for the public, the actress promised "everything" will finally be addressed in her upcoming memoir, Worthy.

The mom-of-two dished on the book — out in October 2023 — during a new interview, noting no stone will be left unturned.