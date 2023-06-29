Does Jada Pinkett Smith's Upcoming Book Cover Her Cheating Scandal or Will's Oscars Meltdown?
From Jada Pinkett Smith's infamous infidelity scandal to Will Smith's Oscars drama, the Smith family has weathered quite a few controversies over the years — and luckily for the public, the actress promised "everything" will finally be addressed in her upcoming memoir, Worthy.
The mom-of-two dished on the book — out in October 2023 — during a new interview, noting no stone will be left unturned.
"In the book people will see that I have to be very accountable of the misunderstandings that are floating. But ultimately I hope the book enhances someone’s perspective of their own life," she explained. "That is my greatest hope."
"I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I've participated in, the falsehoods about myself," the Gotham alum, 51, noted of why she's just now penning her story.
"In the book I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey. I think a lot of people, not even just women, but a lot of us lose ourselves in narratives that are not necessarily or completely forthright," she continued.
Pinkett Smith has always been candid, discussing many highs and lows on her now-canceled Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, so she acknowledged some may see Worthy as overkill.
"This is not a book for [the haters]. Right? That’s the beauty of it. It just so happens that there's some moments that a lot of people are aware of that I'll be able to break down. In regards to that self-reclamation," the actress said. "For those who are not interested, the beauty is they don't have to get the book."
Speaking of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith revealed during the interview that the show is "definitely coming back."
"We’ve had a couple platforms reach out to us. And we have some interesting avenues that we're looking at now," she teased. "You know me, I'm always looking for the next innovative thing."
