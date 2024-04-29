VP Kamala Harris Slams People Who 'Love to Talk About the Way I Laugh': 'Never Let Anybody Take Your Power From You'
VP Kamala Harris isn't here for the haters. While talking to Drew Barrymore on the Monday, April 29, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the two discussed what it's like for a woman to be second in command to the president.
"People who will be like if you trip and fall, they’ll laugh with you, but then they’ll pick you back up and push you back out there. That’s really important. And I think we — you know, when we talk about our power, I believe one should try to never let anybody take your power from you. And that includes knowing what is in your power to do and being intentional about it," Harris, 59, told the TV host.
"And then, you were asking me earlier about what it means to be the first woman. And it’s funny because people still got to get used to this, right? I mean, my staff, for example, sometimes they’ll show me little things that just amuse me. Like, apparently, some people love to talk about the way I laugh," she continued. "Well, let me just tell you something. I have my mother’s laugh, and I grew up around a bunch of women, in particular, who laughed from the belly. They laughed. They would sit around the kitchen and — drinking their coffee, telling big stories with big laughs. And I think it’s really important for us to remind each other and — and our younger ones: Don’t be confined to other people’s perception about what this looks like and how you should act in order to be. It’s really important."
As OK! previously reported, the politician hasn't always been well-liked, but because people are nervous about President Joe Biden's age ahead of the 2024 election, she made it clear she's not going anywhere.
“I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris replied during an interview with the Wall Street Journal in February, adding that everyone who sees her on the job “walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead.”
Prior to that, Harris was asked about Biden's mental fitness while speaking to Katie Couric on her podcast.
"The age thing, voters are concerned. According to almost every poll, that is an issue. And I was curious to get your take on this – four years ago, I think it was a rally in Detroit, and then-candidate Biden was at a rally with you, Cory Booker and Gretchen Whitmer…He says, ‘Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else. There's an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of the country.’ And I wondered, when you heard that, if you thought that was a four-year bridge or an eight-year bridge?” Couric asked Harris.
“I want to get to the heart of what I think you're raising, which you have said is his age. So let's talk about that. I spend a lot of time with Joe Biden, be it in the Oval Office or the Situation Room. And I can tell you, this is someone who is tireless in terms of working on behalf of the American people…And it is because of all of that that we have been able to pass transformational work, bipartisan work. When we've been able to do it, a large part of it is because Joe Biden – I've watched him – sits in that Oval Office with the leaders on the two sides and helps people figure out that compromise is actually a good thing and solutions are a good thing. I've been in the Oval Office when heads of state from around the world, in particular our allies, call up Joe Biden and ask for his advice, and he gives it," the politician said.