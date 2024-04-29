VP Kamala Harris Slams People Who 'Love to Talk About the Way I Laugh': 'Never Let Anybody Take Your Power From You'

VP Kamala Harris isn't here for the haters. While talking to Drew Barrymore on the Monday, April 29, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the two discussed what it's like for a woman to be second in command to the president.

"People who will be like if you trip and fall, they’ll laugh with you, but then they’ll pick you back up and push you back out there. That’s really important. And I think we — you know, when we talk about our power, I believe one should try to never let anybody take your power from you. And that includes knowing what is in your power to do and being intentional about it," Harris, 59, told the TV host.