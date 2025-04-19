Are Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood Feuding? What to Know About the Rumored Drama Between 'The White Lotus' Costars

The White Lotus costars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood sparked rumors they are feuding behind the scenes after the show's Season 3 finale on April 6.

On X, eagle-eyed fans began the two — who portrayed Rick and Chelsea, respectively — were not on good terms as they noticed they were no longer following each other on social media.

One said, "aimee lou wood follows 5,160 people on instagram and none of them are walton goggins…"

"walton goggins and aimee lou wood unfollowed each other on instagram," a second noted, while a third wrote, "walton goggins not tagging aimee but tagging everyone else… WHAT HAPPENED 😭."

Wood, for her part, also shared Instagram posts about their characters without tagging her onscreen love interest.