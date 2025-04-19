Are Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood Feuding? What to Know About the Rumored Drama Between 'The White Lotus' Costars
The White Lotus costars Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood sparked rumors they are feuding behind the scenes after the show's Season 3 finale on April 6.
On X, eagle-eyed fans began the two — who portrayed Rick and Chelsea, respectively — were not on good terms as they noticed they were no longer following each other on social media.
One said, "aimee lou wood follows 5,160 people on instagram and none of them are walton goggins…"
"walton goggins and aimee lou wood unfollowed each other on instagram," a second noted, while a third wrote, "walton goggins not tagging aimee but tagging everyone else… WHAT HAPPENED 😭."
Wood, for her part, also shared Instagram posts about their characters without tagging her onscreen love interest.
'Saturday Night Live' Aired a Parody of 'The White Lotus'
Feud rumors intensified after Saturday Night Live aired its April 12 episode, which included a pre-recorded skit titled "White Potus" that parodied the hit HBO series. Aside from putting a political spin on The White Lotus by poking fun at Donald Trump and his team, the sketch comedy show's episode also featured Sarah Sherman delivering an exaggerated accent and sporting enlarged false while portraying Wood and her character.
"Fluoride? What's that?" Sherman said at one point of the spoof.
Walton Goggins Commented on Saturday Night Live's Post
SNL shared the skit on its official Instagram page and received support from Goggins.
"Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg," the Ant-Man and the Wasp actor commented.
As Page Six reported, Goggins shared the video on his Instagram Stories alongside the text, "Smashing."
He also reportedly gave a shout-out to Jon Hamm, who was likened to Goggins' The White Lotus character while dressed as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., saying, "Jon... I knew I was miscast."
Aimee Lou Wood Reacted to the 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch
Meanwhile, Wood took to her Instagram Stories to express her frustration over SNL's portrayal of her and her character.
"I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo. (Felt righteous, might delete later)," she wrote.
The Daddy Issues star added in another post, "Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes, take the p--- for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"
After Wood dismissed the claims that someone at HBO called her "ugly," she revealed SNL had issued an apology to her for the sketch but did not give further details.
She also defended Sherman, writing, "Not @sarahsquirm 's fault. Not hating on her, hating on the concept."
Wood continued, "I actually love being taken the p--- out of when it's clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don't mind caricature – I understand that's what SNL is."
Celebrities Supported Aimee Lou Wood After 'Saturday Night Live' Released the Parody
Jameela Jamil said she "hates this so much," adding, "It's the least interesting or memorable thing about this brilliant actor. Our next Olivia Coleman [Colman]. Hilarious, deep, vulnerable, and relentlessly lovable. We make fun of the assimilation of women. and then mercilessly obsess over anyone with any slightly alternative features from whatever b------- AI standard we have allowed, as women, to take hold of this world."
The Good Place actress added she thinks Wood "is so f------ beautiful and love her face so much and wouldn't want her to look any different."
Meanwhile, Cara Delevingne praised Wood as she reposted the Cabaret star's Instagram Story post.
"@aimeelouwood YOU ARE STUNNING PERIOD," the supermodel wrote.
Georgia May Jagger also shared a screenshot of Wood's post, adding, "Agreed! @aimeelouwood is gorgeous."