'White Lotus' Season 3 Deleted Scenes: A 'Pivotal' Moment, Laurie's Non-Binary Child and More

In an interview with IndieWire, White shared that Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook) meant to lose her virginity to Belinda Lindsey’s son, Zion (played by Nicholas Duvernay) in the season finale.

"That part was cut too, which is very disappointing, is that she [Piper] decides to lose her virginity in the script in the last episode," White, 54, lamented after the finale aired on Sunday, April 6.

White added: "And she actually has s-- with Zion. There’s this whole scene where she’s like, ‘It’s true. Saxon is right about this one thing. I need to get this over with.'"