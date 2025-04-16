or
'White Lotus' Season 3 Deleted Scenes: A 'Pivotal' Moment, Laurie's Non-Binary Child and More

Photo of Sarah Catherine Hook
Source: HBO

'The White Lotus' Season 3 surprised fans with its sharp twists and iconic characters, but some of its juiciest moments didn’t even make it to the screen.

By:

April 15 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

In The White Lotus, paradise hides secrets — and some of the best ones didn’t even air.

Here's an overview of The White Lotus Season 3’s deleted scenes, as told by some cast members and even creator Mike White himself.

Composite photos of Sarah Catherine Hook and Nicholas Duvernay
Source: HBO

The finale aired in early April.

A Pivotal S-- Scene That Would’ve Spiced Up the Finale

In an interview with IndieWire, White shared that Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook) meant to lose her virginity to Belinda Lindsey’s son, Zion (played by Nicholas Duvernay) in the season finale.

"That part was cut too, which is very disappointing, is that she [Piper] decides to lose her virginity in the script in the last episode," White, 54, lamented after the finale aired on Sunday, April 6.

White added: "And she actually has s-- with Zion. There’s this whole scene where she’s like, ‘It’s true. Saxon is right about this one thing. I need to get this over with.'"

Fans were first teased with the notion of Piper’s virginity in the season premiere, thanks to a revealing remark from Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Saxon Ratliff, who speculated on his sister's lack of experience in a chat with their brother Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola).

The family dynamic took a cringe-worthy turn when Lochlan grilled Piper on the sensitive topic during episode 2, resulting in her horrified outrage at the dinner table.

After these dramatic exchanges, the issue fizzled without further mention, leaving viewers scratching their heads.

Photo of Sam Nivola and Jason Isaacs
Source: HBO

The family's youngest son almost died.

Article continues below advertisement

White detailed that the sultry encounter was slated to unfold in the season finale, after Piper’s transformative overnight stay in a monastery, where she ultimately realizes that a life of wealth and privilege trumps simplicity in Thailand.

"After she leaves, she’s just like, 'I need to have s--,'" he said.

Unfortunately, Piper and Zion never crossed paths in Season 3.

In a classic case of “less is more,” White explained why this electrifying twist didn’t make the cut: “But in the end, it was one of these things where it was like, it’s already an hour and a half. It would have added 10 minutes to the thing.”

The moment would have been different, especially amid the drama of Piper’s dad, played by Jason Isaacs, almost poisoning his entire family with cocktails laced with toxic fruit seeds.

“It had a little bit of a rom-com vibe in the middle of trying to kill the family with the pong pong fruits. It just felt like I was trying to do too much narratively,” White shared.

Photo of Carrie Coon
Source: HBO

Leslie Bibb (pictured) goes on a trip with her two friends.

Laurie Duffy Has a Non-Binary Child

Several other filmed scenes also ended up on the cutting room floor. Carrie Coon earlier revealed a deeper exploration of her character Laurie Duffy’s child was axed altogether.

“You originally found out that her daughter was actually nonbinary, maybe trans, and going by they/them. You see Laurie struggling to explain it to her friends, struggling to use they/them pronouns, struggling with the language, which was all interesting,” Coon, 44, told Harper’s Bazaar in March.

She elaborated on this in another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, contextualizing it with the scene where Leslie Bibb’s character, Kate Bohr, alluded to voting for U.S. President Donald Trump in a fictional election.

“The Trump thing becomes much more offensive to Laurie because of her daughter, but this [scene] was [written] before Trump was reelected and before this war on the trans community was escalated. Mike felt that it was actually too political, or too far, or too distracting," she said.

Photo of Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Arnas Fedaravičius and Leslie Bibb
Source: HBO

'The White Lotus' also cut out Jaclyn and Valentin’s revenge dance-off.

Jaclyn and Valentin Strut It

Michelle Monaghan also discussed a missing scene showcasing her character Jaclyn Lemon, who was meant to strut her stuff on the dance floor with Valentin (Arnas Fedaravičius) in front of the women who had bullied them earlier that day. "The three women that Jaclyn is dancing for — or at, however you want to [look at it] — were making fun of them earlier in the day at the bar," Monaghan, 49, recounted to Bustle.

"Jaclyn was like, ‘Oh, h--- no. We’re going downstairs."

But alas, that fiery scene was also left behind in favor of the final edits.

