Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood's Rift Is 'Awkward' for 'White Lotus' Cast, Claims Source: 'He’s Completely Disengaged From Everyone'

One source told a news outlet that their "major rift" is "very awkward for everyone because Aimee and Walton won’t say what kicked off their issues, but something happened and he’s completely disengaged from everyone as a result."

In fact, "people were speculating about whether Walton would show up or not" to their wrap party — which he ultimately skipped.

"They were all so close at one time, it was like a summer camp situation, but this has fractured that vibe," the insider admitted.

"No one wants to assume the worst or side against Walton, but this whole situation has definitely brought a dark cloud over things," the source continued. "There’s a tension when it comes up, which is sad because at one point they all said they'd be friends forever."