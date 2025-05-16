Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood's Rift Is 'Awkward' for 'White Lotus' Cast, Claims Source: 'He’s Completely Disengaged From Everyone'
Season 3 of The White Lotus concluded on April 6 — but the drama surrounding the cast has continued to spin headlines.
As OK! reported, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood are speculated to have had a falling out of some sort, which has allegedly led to their costars feeling the need to choose sides.
Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood's Feud Has Affected Their Costars
One source told a news outlet that their "major rift" is "very awkward for everyone because Aimee and Walton won’t say what kicked off their issues, but something happened and he’s completely disengaged from everyone as a result."
In fact, "people were speculating about whether Walton would show up or not" to their wrap party — which he ultimately skipped.
"They were all so close at one time, it was like a summer camp situation, but this has fractured that vibe," the insider admitted.
"No one wants to assume the worst or side against Walton, but this whole situation has definitely brought a dark cloud over things," the source continued. "There’s a tension when it comes up, which is sad because at one point they all said they'd be friends forever."
Walter Goggins Refuses to Address the Gossip
The British actress, 31, and Goggins, 53, played love interests on the show, and at first, it seemed like they got along great, as they were often smiling together in social media posts.
However, following the season finale, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.
In an interview with Cultured, the actor hinted at having turmoil with one of his cast members but didn't identify them by name.
"[They] didn’t fully understand my process," he shared. "My character — Rick Hatchett — he’s isolated. So during filming, I was isolated. I liked mirroring that, but it was emotionally difficult."
In a May 1 interview with London Times, the journalist brought up the pair unfollowing each other, to which Goggins replied, "I’m not gonna have that conversation."
“We’re not going there, thank you,” one of Goggins' publicists added.
After switching topics, the writer brought up the subject again, which left the Justified alum ticked off.
"There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media — it’s in a vacuum," he stated. "What the f---, Ed! Come on buddy. Wow."
Aime Lou Wood Insists She 'Loved' Filming With Walter Goggins
At the May 5 Met Gala, Wood denied having any ill will toward her costar.
"I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever," she raved as she attended the NYC event with costar Patrick Schwarzenegger, 31.
Fans also noticed that very same day that Goggins and Wood re-followed each other on Instagram.
