Walton Goggins Says One of His Costars 'Didn't Understand' His Acting 'Process' on 'White Lotus' Amid Feud Rumors With Aimee Lou Wood
Amid rumors of a feud with his White Lotus costar Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins confirmed a different on-set altercation.
In an interview published on Tuesday, April 22, the actor, 53, admitted that someone he worked with did not respect his acting techniques.
"[They] didn’t fully understand my process," he revealed to Cultured. "My character — Rick Hatchett — he’s isolated. So during filming, I was isolated. I liked mirroring that, but it was emotionally difficult."
The Fallout alum calls his approach to acting "reverence," where he adopts characteristics of his on-camera persona in real life so that he can bring an authentic personality to the screen.
"I’m doing anything new — plenty of people I admire do it. It’s not method, it’s not 'a way,'" he explained. "I believe storytelling is a kind of religion. It’s its own god. I wouldn’t wear sweats to church; I’d show up looking ready to be saved. In any spiritual practice, the posture is: 'Whatever you have for me, I’m prepared to accept it.' I feel the same way about working in film."
Goggins said that a few months into filming The White Lotus in Thailand, a "nice guy, good actor" came up to him and said, "You’re brilliant in Fallout. Please tell me you had a good time making that."
The film star was baffled by the question and felt misunderstood.
"I just stared at him. Because he didn’t get it," he expressed. "I don’t care how good you are — if you don’t understand that there’s a world beyond the script, if you don’t give yourself over to it, then you’re missing something profound in this work. This is the drug."
He responded to his fellow actor, "No. I play a guy who’s lived for 200 years and seen the worst of humanity. Every day was f------ horrible," leaving him nearly speechless.
Goggins brings a "level of seriousness" and "authenticity" to every role he plays, regardless of the project's genre.
"How many of these chances will I have? I want to squeeze as much life experience as I possibly can out of each one," he said.
Goggins is allegedly feuding with his on-screen lover, Wood, after they posted conflicting opinions of a recent "White Potus" Saturday Night Live sketch.
While Wood rendered the enlarged teeth on her character, Chelsea, "mean and unfunny," Goggins thought the skit was hilarious.
The actor called it "smashing" in an Instagram Reel and commented on the SNL Instagram post, writing, "Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg."
Meanwhile, White Lotus alum Jason Isaacs opened up about his own negative experience filming the series.
"It was a theatre camp, but to some extent an open prison camp: you couldn’t avoid one another," he explained. "There are tensions and difficulties, I don’t know if they spilled from on screen to off-screen, or if it would have happened anyway. There were alliances that formed and broke, romances that formed and broke, friendships that formed and broke."
He further articulated how he was "involved in some off-screen drama" that potentially fed into the on-screen conflict.