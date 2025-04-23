Walton Goggins Says One of His Costars 'Didn't Understand' His Acting 'Process' on 'White Lotus' Amid Feud Rumors With Aimee Lou Wood

Walton Goggins had an awkward interaction with a costar on the 'White Lotus' set.

In an interview published on Tuesday, April 22, the actor, 53, admitted that someone he worked with did not respect his acting techniques.

"I’m doing anything new — plenty of people I admire do it. It’s not method, it’s not 'a way,'" he explained. "I believe storytelling is a kind of religion. It’s its own god. I wouldn’t wear sweats to church; I’d show up looking ready to be saved. In any spiritual practice, the posture is: 'Whatever you have for me, I’m prepared to accept it.' I feel the same way about working in film."

The Fallout alum calls his approach to acting "reverence," where he adopts characteristics of his on-camera persona in real life so that he can bring an authentic personality to the screen.

"[They] didn’t fully understand my process," he revealed to Cultured. "My character — Rick Hatchett — he’s isolated. So during filming, I was isolated. I liked mirroring that, but it was emotionally difficult."

Goggins said that a few months into filming The White Lotus in Thailand, a "nice guy, good actor" came up to him and said, "You’re brilliant in Fallout. Please tell me you had a good time making that."

The film star was baffled by the question and felt misunderstood.

"I just stared at him. Because he didn’t get it," he expressed. "I don’t care how good you are — if you don’t understand that there’s a world beyond the script, if you don’t give yourself over to it, then you’re missing something profound in this work. This is the drug."

He responded to his fellow actor, "No. I play a guy who’s lived for 200 years and seen the worst of humanity. Every day was f------ horrible," leaving him nearly speechless.

Goggins brings a "level of seriousness" and "authenticity" to every role he plays, regardless of the project's genre.

"How many of these chances will I have? I want to squeeze as much life experience as I possibly can out of each one," he said.