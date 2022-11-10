Warren Beatty Accuser Calls For Actor To 'Repent' As She Reveals Shocking Details Of Alleged Sexual Assaults

"In 1973 I was a 14-year-old virgin and brought and introduced to Warren Beatty on the set of The Parallax View for the purposes of sexual pandering by an adult," accuser Kristina Hirsch explained in a resurfaced video, in which she went by the name Tina St. Clair and claimed to be an ordained minister.

Added Hirsch, "I was unaware of this and from the spring of 1973 until the following January of 1974, carried on a relationship that I thought was something that was special."