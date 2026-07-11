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'Warrior' Amy Schumer Proudly Rocks C-Section Scar in Bikini Amid 50-Pound Weight Loss: Photo

image of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer is a mom to one son, Gene.

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July 11 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

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Amy Schumer showed off her C-section scars in a new Instagram Story she shared on Friday, July 10.

The comedian, 45, rocked her post-baby body in a sizzling beige bikini on her social media page ahead of the weekend.

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image of Amy Schumer
Source: @amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer showed off her C-section scar in a new photo.

“C-section peaking out saying, ‘Yeah, I’m a warrior,’” Schumer wrote across the snapshot while also covering her face with a sunglasses sticker.

She put her hands on hips as she smiled for the camera in what appeared to be her bedroom.

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Amy Schumer Welcomed Son Gene in 2019

image of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA/@amyschumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer lost 50 pounds in the last few years.

Schumer gave birth to her son Gene, in 2019 via caesarean section due to her endometriosis. She shares her son with estranged husband, chef Chris Fischer, with whom she separated from in 2025 after six years of marriage.

The Trainwreck actress revealed last December what made her decide to undergo her weight loss journey.

She dished in an Instagram Reel at the time she lost 50 pounds to help deal with her Cushing syndrome. She was diagnosed with the disorder in 2024, and it occurs when one's body produces too much cortisol over a long period of time.

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Amy Schumer Suffered From Cushing Syndrome

image of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

Amy Schumer previously tried Wegovy and Mounjaro.

“I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you but the Internet caught it and the disease has cleared," the I Feel Pretty star said, also noting she didn't lose weight to "look hot."

“I didn’t lose 30 lbs., I lost 50,” she added. “Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in 2023, Schumer admitted she tried the GLP-1 drug Wegovy.

However, she experienced horrible side effects and the injections made her "so sick" that she wasn't able to hang out with her son.

Amy Schumer Used the GLP-1 Mounjaro to Help Lose Weight

image of Amy Schumer
Source: MEGA

The comedian admitted Wegovy made her 'so sick.'

"Like, a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son. I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]," she recalled at the time.

However, she said in another social media video last year she's been having a "really good experience" with the GLP-1, Mounjaro.

"My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy. I want to 'get down' more, if you know what I mean," Schumer said. "I'm talking about s--."

"I wanted to keep it real with you about that," she went on, adding she also wanted to "keep it a hundred" with fans about her health journey.

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