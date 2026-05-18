Amy Schumer Admits She's Not 'Feeling Very Sexual' After 'Botched' Colonoscopy
May 18 2026, Published 7:59 a.m. ET
Amy Schumer is continuing to keep fans updated on her health journey — with her signature sense of humor fully intact.
During a recent “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast event with Dear Media, the comedian got candid about where things currently stand in her life after undergoing major health changes and significant weight loss, per an outlet.
“I feel happier than I’ve ever been before,” Schumer, 44, shared. “I actually had, kind of, a botched colonoscopy, so I’m not feeling very sexual.”
According to the Cleveland Clinic, a colonoscopy is a medical procedure used to examine the inside of the large intestine to help diagnose conditions like colon cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and other gastrointestinal issues. Doctors also recommend routine screenings for many middle-aged and older adults as a preventive measure.
Schumer’s latest comments come after she previously revealed she lost 50 pounds in December 2025.
"Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary," she explained in a now-deleted Instagram reel. "I did it to survive."
The Trainwreck star also opened up about her past diagnosis with Cushing syndrome, a condition caused by excess cortisol levels in the body.
"I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared," she wrote.
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Per the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of Cushing syndrome can include facial swelling, weight gain around the torso, high blood pressure and stretch marks.
Schumer then addressed public reactions to her slimmer appearance with her usual blunt honesty.
"Sorry for whatever feeling it's giving you that I lost that weight," she continued.
The actress also admitted she has undergone plastic surgery “over the years” and confirmed she uses Mounjaro.
"Sorry to anyone that lets down," she added.
Despite the criticism she’s received online, Schumer said she finally feels physically better and is enjoying everyday moments again with her son, Gene.
She revealed she’s now “pain-free” and “can [play] tag” with him.
The actress also spoke directly to fans about using weight-loss medication and why she decided to be transparent about it.
"And, look, it's not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or like severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have," Schumer explained in an Instagram video shared in March 2025. "But I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."
While Schumer has been focused on improving her health, her personal life has also gone through major changes.
In December 2025, she announced that she and husband Chris Fischer decided to go their separate ways.
"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” she shared via Instagram. “We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse [sic] I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket [sic] and not because he’s a hot Janlmes [sic] beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”
Schumer officially filed for divorce the following month.
The former couple tied the knot in 2018 after only dating for a few months. They share Gene, who was born in May 2019.