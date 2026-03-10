Was Charlie Kirk Betrayed by Republicans? Resurfaced Video of Kimberly Guilfoyle Praising Activist in 2020 Pushes Theory

Article continues below advertisement

A resurfaced video of Charlie Kirk from 2020 has his supporters claiming it provides potential proof that his Republican allies could be to blame for his September 2025 murder. In the clip, Kirk and others were celebrating Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Charlie Kirk Was Celebrated by His Allies in 2020

Source: mega Kimberly Guilfoyle praised Charlie Kirk in a video from 2020.

A social media user noted Guilfoyle was "pouring out genuine praise for Charlie Kirk's powerhouse efforts in building Turning Point USA and kickstarting 'The Charlie Kirk Show,' just as it was igniting the conservative firestorm." In the video, Guilfoyle said, "We're here on behalf of Charlie Kirk, and we want to say congratulations to Charlie Kirk, bestselling [author]."

🚨BREAKING: New VIDEO Surfaces Of Charlie Kirk At Mar-A-Lago Celebrating Kim Guilfoyle's Birthday- Was Charlie BETRAYED By The Same ELITES He Helped Get Elected🔍🇺🇸



This newly surfaced video from 2020 at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago is a heartbreaking window into innocence lost.… pic.twitter.com/ldX8x5L1Sp — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) March 9, 2026 Source: @ProjectConstitu/x A social media users questioned if the party was 'the beginning of a sinister setup.'

"Charlie's there, alive with purpose, surrounded by America First warriors. Pure, unadulterated momentum. But now, with the Charlie Kirk investigation ripping open the veil — was this joyful moment a high point... or the beginning of a sinister setup?" they asked. "Charlie, the bold voice exposing deep state corruption, celebrated by elites — only to be silenced 5 years later by the same people who championed him, that he helped get elected. Coincidence?"

Inside Candace Owens' Theories About Charlie Kirk's Murder

Candace Owens believes Charlie Kirk was 'betrayed' by members of his Turning Point USA organization.

At the end of the caption, Candace Owens was tagged and encouraged to chime in, as Kirk's good friend has been pushing the theory that the father-of-two was "betrayed" by his allies. "I now can say with full confidence that I believe Charlie Kirk was betrayed by the leadership of Turning Point USA and some of the very people who eulogized him on stage," she shared on her podcast. "Yes I will be naming names and providing evidence for my claims. You were lied to. And leadership knew." The podcast host also peddled the theory that more than one person concocted the assassination.

Candace Owens Has Targeted Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika

Source: mega Candace Owens launched an investigative series into Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika.

She went as far as to point fingers at his widow, Erika Kirk, who took over as CEO for the group after his death and has been in the spotlight ever since. Candace has repeatedly said that she doesn't think the former beauty pageant queen is qualified for the role. She even launched an investigative series into the mom-of-two, claiming something "is not right" with her.

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk is now CEO of her late husband's Turning Point USA organization.