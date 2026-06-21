Was 'Euphoria' Canceled? Everything to Know After the Season 3 Finale

Article continues below advertisement

Was 'Euphoria' Canceled?

Source: HBO Max/YouTube 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiered on April 12.

Following Euphoria Season 3 premiere on April 12, creator Sam Levinson revealed whether the hit HBO series would continue beyond its latest installment. The showrunner appeared on The New York Times' music podcast, "Popcast," where he announced Euphoria had officially come to an end after seven years, three seasons and 26 episodes. HBO later confirmed the Emmy-winning drama concluded Season 3, emphasizing the series ended as planned rather than being canceled. Before the Season 3 release, Euphoria faced lengthy delays due to industry strikes and scheduling conflicts. "We can't start shooting," Francesca Orsi, Vice President of HBO programming, explained at the time. "So the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is [not writing] and just finishing on The Idol." Meanwhile, Deadline reported the delays were caused by script rewrites.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Zendaya Hint That Season 3 Would Be the Final Chapter of 'Euphoria'?

Source: HBO Max/YouTube 'Euphoria' began airing in 2019.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Zendaya was asked if the upcoming season would be Euphoria's last. "I think so, yeah," she responded. Drew Barrymore said, "I never want to ask questions like that, because it’s not my business, and yet, is this to be enjoyed knowing [it will end]?" Zendaya echoed earlier comments before adding, "That closure is coming."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Did 'Euphoria' Season 3 End?

Source: HBO Max/YouTube Sam Levinson revealed the future of the series.

Euphoria Season 3 picked up years after the characters graduated from high school, following Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie, as she launched her career as an OnlyFans model and culminating in Rue's shocking death in the finale. "I love the way we ended it," Colman Domingo told Entertainment Tonight. "I love that he centered it on someone who can help bring some redemption to the story as well. To know that we didn't go on this journey for nothing. But also to leave our central character with grace as well. That she has served her purpose on this planet in that way and had her own journey. But there's always grace at the end." Regarding Rue's tragic fate, Levinson revealed that pitching the character's death to Zendaya was "a very emotional reaction." "We love the character Rue. [Zendaya] has done such an incredible job bringing this character to life … in the hands of a lesser actor, the character wouldn’t be as charming and lovable and humorous," he explained to Variety's Daniel D'Addario. Levinson added it was "a tough discussion" and that it "sort of weighed on both of [them]" while filming. "At the end of the day, she understood what I was doing, and it felt like the right way to honor Angus [Cloud], someone whom we loved dearly and really rooted for and saw the best in," he added.

Was 'Euphoria' Season 3 a Success?

Source: HBO Max/YouTube 'Euphoria' fans expressed dismay over the Season 3 finale.