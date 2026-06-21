or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Euphoria
OK LogoPHOTOS

Was 'Euphoria' Canceled? Everything to Know After the Season 3 Finale

was euphoria canceled what happened after season finale
Source: HBO Max/YouTube

'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson revealed the hit HBO series' future following the Season 3 premiere on April 12.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 21 2026, Updated 10:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Was 'Euphoria' Canceled?

was euphoria canceled what happened after season finale
Source: HBO Max/YouTube

'Euphoria' Season 3 premiered on April 12.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Following Euphoria Season 3 premiere on April 12, creator Sam Levinson revealed whether the hit HBO series would continue beyond its latest installment.

The showrunner appeared on The New York Times' music podcast, "Popcast," where he announced Euphoria had officially come to an end after seven years, three seasons and 26 episodes. HBO later confirmed the Emmy-winning drama concluded Season 3, emphasizing the series ended as planned rather than being canceled.

Before the Season 3 release, Euphoria faced lengthy delays due to industry strikes and scheduling conflicts.

"We can't start shooting," Francesca Orsi, Vice President of HBO programming, explained at the time. "So the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is [not writing] and just finishing on The Idol."

Meanwhile, Deadline reported the delays were caused by script rewrites.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Zendaya Hint That Season 3 Would Be the Final Chapter of 'Euphoria'?

was euphoria canceled what happened after season finale
Source: HBO Max/YouTube

'Euphoria' began airing in 2019.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Zendaya was asked if the upcoming season would be Euphoria's last.

"I think so, yeah," she responded.

Drew Barrymore said, "I never want to ask questions like that, because it’s not my business, and yet, is this to be enjoyed knowing [it will end]?"

Zendaya echoed earlier comments before adding, "That closure is coming."

MORE ON:
Euphoria

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Did 'Euphoria' Season 3 End?

was euphoria canceled what happened after season finale
Source: HBO Max/YouTube

Sam Levinson revealed the future of the series.

Euphoria Season 3 picked up years after the characters graduated from high school, following Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie, as she launched her career as an OnlyFans model and culminating in Rue's shocking death in the finale.

"I love the way we ended it," Colman Domingo told Entertainment Tonight. "I love that he centered it on someone who can help bring some redemption to the story as well. To know that we didn't go on this journey for nothing. But also to leave our central character with grace as well. That she has served her purpose on this planet in that way and had her own journey. But there's always grace at the end."

Regarding Rue's tragic fate, Levinson revealed that pitching the character's death to Zendaya was "a very emotional reaction."

"We love the character Rue. [Zendaya] has done such an incredible job bringing this character to life … in the hands of a lesser actor, the character wouldn’t be as charming and lovable and humorous," he explained to Variety's Daniel D'Addario.

Levinson added it was "a tough discussion" and that it "sort of weighed on both of [them]" while filming.

"At the end of the day, she understood what I was doing, and it felt like the right way to honor Angus [Cloud], someone whom we loved dearly and really rooted for and saw the best in," he added.

Was 'Euphoria' Season 3 a Success?

was euphoria canceled what happened after season finale
Source: HBO Max/YouTube

'Euphoria' fans expressed dismay over the Season 3 finale.

Although the finale divided viewers, Euphoria Season 3 bowed out with strong ratings.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, episodes of Euphoria Season 3 averaged 25 million viewers as of June 3.

Its first episode also hit 8.5 million viewers in three days, kicking off with a 44 percent increase over Season 2's premiere. Meanwhile, the final episode, "In God We Trust," edged out the first episode by 2 percent in viewership, Variety reported.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.